With a picture so clear it will be like Gene Kelly is dancing in your living room

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is giving you a reason to celebrate gloomy weather. What better way to fill your time during a downpour than with the timeless toe-tappin’ musical movie, Singin’ in the Rain, which is making its way out to 4K Blu-ray combo pack and on digital April 26th. First hitting the silver screen in 1952, the film’s makeover is arriving as part of its 70th anniversary celebration.

A favorite among fans and critics alike, Singin’ in the Rain was unlike anything else on the market when it first came out. Pulling in an allstar cast including Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor, Debbie Reynolds, Jean Hagen, Millard Mitchel, and Cyd Charisse, the well scored and expertly performed musical numbers paired with the film’s plot lines surrounding love and success launched it into the stratosphere of classic films. Along with starring, Kelly also directed and choreographed the feature with his On the Town co-director, Stanley Donen. Two more On the Town alums, Adolph Green and Betty Comden wrote the film and brought in composer Nacio Herb Brown to write the music with Arthur Freed penning the lyrics and producing.

Taking viewers back to the year of 1927, Singin’ in the Rain tells the story of Don (Kelly) and Lina (Hagen), two actors who are finding it tough to move their silent film skills to the newly popular “talkies.” During their prior work, the duo was always cast opposite each other as romantic interests, with Lina hoping the chemistry would catch off set. When they find their newest project being turned into a musical, trouble strikes as Don has a wonderful singing voice, but Lina doesn’t. After putting in countless hours with a vocal coach, Lina’s voice hasn’t improved so the studio brings in Kathy (Reynolds), a new-to-the-scene actress, to record over Lina’s voice.

RELATED: The 25 Best Feel-Good Movies to Watch When You're Feeling Down

O’Connor would take home the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or comedy, with writers Comden and Green, earning the Writers Guild of America Award. Hagen also nabbed an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Through the years, the legacy behind Singin’ in the Rain hasn’t slowed down. From being inducted into the United States Library of Congress’ National Film Registry as one of the very first films to receive the honor in 1989 to holding the number 1 spot on AFI’s Greatest Movie Musicals list, Singin’ in the Rain has never left the public eye.

Along with its Ultra HD release, the 70th anniversary celebration continues with showings of the restored version hitting theaters across the United States in April as part of TCM’s Big Screen Classics. Check out the full list of previously released special features included in the 4K rollout below.

Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray Features

• Commentary by Debbie Reynold, Donald O’Connor, Cyd Charisse, Kathleen Freeman, Stanley Donen, Betty Camden, Adolph Green, Bad Lurhmann and Rudy Behlmer.

• Singin’ in the Rain: Raining on a New Generation Documentary

• Theatrical Trailer

Be sure to check out Singin' in the Rain in 4K when it hits home video on April 26.

FilmStruck Now Offers Classic WB Movies Including ‘Citizen Kane’ and ‘Casablanca’ If you love classic movies, you really need to get a FilmStruck account.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email