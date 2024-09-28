Funko is known for creating figures related to some of the biggest blockbusters of the summer. But this time, the collectibles company has taken inspiration from one of the most acclaimed films of all time for the product. The company has announced that the POP! Deluxe Don Lockwood will be available for purchase soon. The figurine is based on Singin' in the Rain, with Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly) stealing the spotlight in the musical performance that defined a generation. More than seventy years after the movie premiered in theaters, Funko has decided to pay tribute to one of the most unforgettable moments in the history of cinema.

Singin' in the Rain tells the story of how Don Lockwood met Kathy Selden (Debbie Reynolds) by accident after trying to escape from a passionate group of fans. After arguing with the theater figure about the complexities of acting for film, the pair don't see each other in a while. Don falls in love with Kathy, and their relationship spawns musical hits such as "You Were Meant for Me" and "Good Morning". Don's loyal friend, Cosmo Brown (Donald O'Connor) was present during the entire affair. And now, one of the most iconic moments from this beloved musical can be remembered through a Funko POP.

Gene Kelly found great success with Singin' in the Rain, but the actor wasn't done entertaining the world with the magic of his musical stories. The filmmaker went on to work on Brigadoon, It's Always Fair Weather and Invitation to Dance after stepping into the shoes of Don Lockwood. Debbie Reynolds went on to appear in I Love Melvin and Susan Slept Here during the years following her role as Kathy Selden.

The Success of Funko Pops Across Pop Culture

Funko continues to find success with their collectibles based on a wide variety of films and television series. Upcoming releases such as Joker: Folie à Deux and Venom: The Last Dance will have products related to them launched by the company. But it is refreshing to see Funko working on figurines related to the cinema classics that paved the way for the modern state of the industry. While Singin' in the Rain didn't win any of the Academy Awards it was nominated for, the feature has received special recognition from the American Film Institute, and it has been added to the National Film Registry.

The Funko POP based on Singin' in the Rain has been officially added to the company's website. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. Watch the classic movie now on Max in the US.

Singin in the Rain Release Date April 9, 1952 Director Stanley Donen , Gene Kelly Cast Gene Kelly , Donald O'Connor , Debbie Reynolds , Jean Hagen , Millard Mitchell , Cyd Charisse Runtime 103 Main Genre Comedy Writers Adolph Green , Betty Comden Studio MGM/Loew's Tagline Singin'. Swingin'. Glorious Feelin'. Technicolor Musical. Expand

