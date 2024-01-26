Singing competition shows are usually upbeat and fun, perfect to watch with the entire family. They are also touching, especially ones where someone comes one step closer to realizing their dreams. With many of these shows, competitors share details about their personal lives, including struggles they have endured and challenges they have overcome to get where they are.

The best singing competition shows focus on the music, however, working to help singers hone their talent and make it big in the industry. Each has its own unique spin, focusing on different genres, different facets of the music industry, and some are just plain fun. With so many shows out there that focuses oon growing the next breakout music star, let's rank the 10 best singing competitions that have made their mark on the Reality TV genre.

10 American Song Contest (2022)

No. of Seasons: 1

While it only aired for a single season, American Song Contest had a lot of star power behind it. The series was partly executive produced by successful music artists Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, the latter of whom knows the singing competition space inside and out thanks to both appearing on and judging one.

Based on the Eurovision Song Contest, the idea was to find a winner of the best original song. People competed from across the U.S., advancing through each round based on votes from a jury and/or the public. American Song Contest was a solid entry into the mix, but because of the power and prestige behind Eurovision Song Contest, it simply didn’t live up to the show that served as its inspiration, and the main reason why American Song Contest came-and-went so fast from the airwaves.

9 The Sing Off (2009-2014)

No. of Seasons: 5

One of many singing competition shows produced by Mark Burnett, Nick Lachey hosted The Sing-Off, which focused on a cappella groups. The judging panel included big names in the music space like Shawn Stockman from Boyz II Men and Nicole Scherzinger (later Sara Bareilles and Jewel), so this singing competition didn't lack for star power.

Rather than compete as individual singers or duos, this competition focused on singing groups who performed for votes from the judges and finally, in the end, by viewers. It was a refreshing take on the genre. The show looked not only at groups but also a singing style that is often underrepresented. It’s also one that leaves no room for error, since there are no backing tracks. Most notably, Pentatonix won the third season of the series and went on to tremendous success.

8 Songland (2019-2020)

No. of Seasons: 2

Songland focused on the entire creative process, from finding a talented songwriter to helping them turn their prose into a hit tune. The show was produced in part by Dave Stewart, a musician and composer who was formerly a member of the hit ‘80s band Eurythmics. It performed quite well, even resulting in the development of hit songs like “Be Nice,” performed by the Black Eyed Peas and written by contestant Adam Friedman as well as “Better Luck Next Time,” which was written by Darius Coleman and sung by Ryan Tedder.

Unlike other singing competition shows, Songland shed light on the all-important writing process, providing an interesting education on how music goes from lyrics on a page to composition, then final product. Those interested in other sides of the music business will appreciate the interesting perspective that isn’t seen in most other singing competition shows, which made it so unique compared to its peers.

7 Nashville Star (2003-2008)

No. of Seasons: 6

Every singing competition show features country music artists, but for Nashville Star, this was the sole focus. Those who love country music loved the series, which aired for six seasons. The format was almost identical to American Idol, but all country, all the time. Even in season six, when rules opened up to allow other genres, the contestants still had to put their own country spin on the tune.

Nashville Star helped bring national attention to some of the biggest country music superstars today, including Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, and Kacey Musgraves. The show didn’t have any winners who went on to become major stars, which is one of the knocks on singing competitions. Despite that, the judging panel was absolutely stacked, which included some of the most exciting names in country music like LeAnn Rimes, Wynonna, Jewel, and Billy Ray Cyrus.

6 Sing On! (2020-)

No. of Seasons: 1

Taking on more of a game show format, the idea in Sing On! is that teams of six contestants have to sing five songs with the same theme, each belting out their assigned lines. However, the order of the performance is mixed up, so they must pay close attention and determine when it’s their turn.

Sing On! doesn’t necessarily require that competitors are able to sing well, and that is one of its charms. All the contestants need to do is follow the rules and try to earn money: that's it. What this lead to is a wide variety of singing talent, from the best to the infamous "shower singers." Hosted by Tituss Burgess and compared to Weakest Link in its format, Sing On!’s future hangs in the balance as it hasn’t yet been canceled nor renewed.

5 The Masked Singer (2019-)

No. of Seasons: 10

Credit: FOX

One of the most popular singing competition series on the air right now, The Masked Singer is also the most unusual. The competitors aren’t trying to catapult their careers. They are already stars in their own right. Not all of them are singers, but some are. Others are actors, athletes, influential figures, and comedians. Some happen to have great voices, others know how to command a stage and get the audience going, even if their vocals aren’t prize worthy. But here’s the catch: the competition is all about concealing their identities.

The competitors come on stage in elaborate costumes, with both their faces and speaking voices masked while they deliver clues as to who they are. They sing in their real voice and the panel of judges including Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger (replaced by Rita Ora for season 11) as well as viewers at home guess who they think it is. The last person standing based on judge and audience votes is crowned the winner, but the real fun is in each week’s unmasking.

4 Rhythm + Flow (2019-)

No. of Seasons: 2

As Netflix’s first original music competition series, it was recently announced that Rhythm + Flow would finally return for a second season in 2024. The first season saw Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. help mold aspiring young rappers, with the winner taking home a large cash prize. Many of the episodes also featured guest judges from the world of rap music, including Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor, and DJ Khaled.

For fans of the music genre, Rhythm + Flow taps into a music genre that isn’t typically highlighted on other singing competition shows. The second season will change things up a bit, with a new judging panel that includes DJ Khaled, Ludacris, and Latto. In some respects, Rhythm + Flow is a sleeper that sits in the shadows of some of the more well-known singing competitions; but if it is nurtured properly, it could make its mark in the Reality TV realm.

3 Eurovision Song Contest (1956-)

No. of Seasons: 67

The longest-running singing competition series, Eurovision Song Contest is held in Europe but has recently begun streaming in the U.S. It’s a worldwide competition whereby all countries that participate send competitors to sing an original song. National broadcasters air the competition live while people in all participating countries can vote for winners, making this a truly international sensation.

Eurovision is based on the Sanremo Music Festival, which has taken place in Italy since 1951. Each year, the contest is held in the country that won the previous year, making Eurovision Song Contest one of the most culturally diverse and elaborate singing competition shows ever. Although it can get weird at times, it is safe to say that there are few singing competitions out there that can compete on the same scale and scoop as Eurovision.

2 The Voice (2011-)

No. of Seasons: 25

The idea behind The Voice is to strip judges, called coaches on this series, of any preconceived biases. They hear the singer but can’t see them because their backs are turned. If they like what they hear or feel the person would fit their team, they push a button to turn around and see them. Sometimes, the voices match what they see. Othertimes, it’s completely unexpected. If more than one button is pushed, the control shifts to the singer who gets to choose with whom they want to work.

The Voice has seen many celebrity singer coaches, including Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, and Reba McIntyre. Fans love the positive angle of the show whereby coaches are tasked with helping their team members prepare for performances in a much more intimate setting. The Voice is as much about the coaches as it is about the competitors. Every season features a diverse mix of contestants of all adult ages who sing in all different styles, and with interesting backstories.

1 American Idol (2002-2016, 2018-)

No. of Seasons: 21

Arguably the singing competition show that started it all for a new generation, American Idol has made host Ryan Seacrest a star and spawned some of the biggest names in music. Among its most notable contestants, some of who won and some who didn’t, include Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Daughtry, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert (who now sings with Queen), Fantasia Barrino, and Jordin Sparks. Beyond its track record, however, it’s the winning formula and endearing competitors who come from all walks of life that truly make American Idol stand out. Not to mention the hilarious first rounds where interesting personalities with questionable vocal talents (or lack thereof) try and make their way onto the show.

Competitors go through several rounds, first auditioning in front of the judges, who have included Simon Cowell, Howard Stern, Steven Tyler, and many others; most recently, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. They move on to team rounds, individual performances, and then the top 10 sing live for America’s votes until a winner is crowned. American Idol has delivered amazing performances over the years.

