This holiday season, Netflix is coming out with a new LGBTQ+ rom-com called Single All the Way. The story revolves around Peter (Michael Urie) who is so sick of his relatives judging him for being single that he asks his very handsome friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to pretend to be his boyfriend at his next family Christmas event. But it's not as cut-and-dry as it looks. At one point, Peter's mom (Kathy Najimy) arranges a surprise blind date between her son and her ridiculously good-looking physical trainer James (Luke Macfarlane). Obviously, Peter feels... conflicted.

Today's announcement not only reveals the date that fans will be able to stream this heartwarming rom-com on Netflix, but it also comes with the release of some first-look photos. The first image shows Peter with an incredibly awkward expression plastered on his face in a half-hug with his aunt Sandy, played by Jennifer Coolidge. Coolidge's leopard print dress, cheetah print coat, and sand-dollar-sized earrings make it look like we're going to get more of the same from her in this holiday film — excellence, in other words. We also get a glimpse of Najimy standing next to a sign that says "Sleigh Queen" (we see what you did there, movie).

Urie is best known to audiences from his tenure as Marc St. James on Ugly Betty, while Coolidge made headlines for her recent performance in the HBO series The White Lotus. Najimy, meanwhile, is also poised to reprise her role as one of the Sanderson witches in the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 for Disney+, while Macfarlane is starring in more than one LGBTQ+ holiday rom-com within the coming year — he'll be leading Bros alongside co-star Billy Eichner for Universal Pictures, set to premiere in August 2022.

Single All the Way hails from director Michael Mayer and screenwriter Chad Hodge, who also serve as executive producers on the film. In addition to Urie, Chambers, Macfarlane, Coolidge, and Najimy, the movie stars Barry Bostwick and Jennifer Robertson. Joel S. Rice is producer.

Single All the Way premieres December 2 on Netflix. Check out one more first-look image below:

Here's the official synopsis for Single All the Way:

Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they're now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane)— the plan goes awry.

