The holiday season is a time filled with tradition, and what better tradition than holiday rom-coms to really keep the season bright? Netflix has released the trailer for their upcoming holiday film, Single All the Way, which will be dashing its way onto screens on December 2.

The film, directed by Michael Mayer (A Home at the End of the World) and written by Chad Hodge (Good Behavior), will star Michael Urie (Ugly Betty), Philemon Chambers, Kathy Najimy (Hocus Pocus, Sister Act), Luke Macfarlane (Taking a Shot at Love), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Barry Bostwick (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), and Jennifer Robertson (Schitt’s Creek).

The story will center around a chronically single man named Peter (Urie) as he prepares to head home for yet another holiday season filled with questions from his family about why he is still a bachelor. In an attempt to thwart his family's constant pressure, Peter hatches a plan and asks his best friend and roommate, Nick (Chambers), to take the trip back home and fake being in a relationship with him. After some convincing, Nick agrees and accompanies Peter home for the holidays.

The scheme gets flipped on its head when Peter’s mom (Najimy) announces that she’s set Peter up on a blind date with her hunky trainer James (Macfarlane). Upon hitting it off with James, Peter’s mind starts spinning even more as he realizes that all of this time he may have actually been in love with Nick. In the trailer, Peter’s family certainly supports the idea of Peter and Nick being together and in fact seem to be pushing him in that direction, even gathering to stare out the window at the two saying, “People who look at each other like that are not just friends.” Although the pair seem to be worried about ruining their friendship, family and friends alike remind them that best friends oftentimes make the perfect match.

Will Peter fall for his mom’s handsome trainer James, or will friendship turn into romance for the best friend and roommate duo as they try to survive Peter’s family-driven madness during the holidays? Find out when Single All The Way lights up Netflix on December 2 and check out the full trailer below.

