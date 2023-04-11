Hold onto your drinks, folks, because Season 2 of Single Drunk Female premieres on April 12, 2023, on Freeform. This comedy-drama series is a wild ride through the life of Samantha Fink, a young woman trying to navigate her life while dealing with her alcohol addiction.

After suffering from a public meltdown, Samantha must remain sober and live with her controlling mother, Carol, to avoid going to jail. However, adjusting to her new life in Boston proves challenging as Samantha must confront the unresolved issues from her past, along with her mother's constant interference. To make matters worse, her childhood friend Brit shares some unexpected news, making Samantha realize that her reckless partying days must end.

With hilarious writing and a cast of talented actors, Single Drunk Female strikes the perfect balance between humor and heart. It's a relatable and honest portrayal of the complexities of modern-day adulthood that will have you nodding your head in agreement and laughing out loud. Without further ado, check out the cast and character guide for Single Drunk Female Season 2.

Sofia Black-D'Elia as Samantha Fink

Sofia Black-D'Elia plays Samantha Fink, the main character of the highly anticipated comedy series Single Drunk Female. Samantha is a 28-year-old alcoholic who reaches rock bottom after a public meltdown and is compelled to move back in with her overbearing mother to get sober. Although Samantha finds it challenging to follow through with rehab and AA, she perseveres in working through the steps to revamp her life. Despite her unique blend of humor and sarcasm, Samantha is a captivating character who still has her moments of vulnerability as she struggles with sobriety and deals with mixed emotions. But no matter how "imperfect" she thinks she is, Samantha is the most affable character on the show and goes on a journey of self-discovery, personal growth, and adulting in contemporary society.

Black-D'Elia was recently seen in Showtime's limited series Your Honor alongside Bryan Cranston and Hope Davis. She soon became a breakout star with her role as Tea Marvelli, a beautiful but troubled teenager, in MTV's version of the famous British show Skins, which was followed by her lead role in the final season of Gossip Girl.

Ally Sheedy as Carol

Ally Sheedy plays Carol, Samantha's mother. Carol is often called "Smother" because of her overbearing parenting style. Although her relationship with Samantha is frequently tumultuous, both mother and daughter are eager to reconcile and create a better future. Carol strives to be a supportive mother to Samantha, even if they don't always agree on everything. Throughout the series, Carol's character evolves as she learns to balance her responsibilities and nurture her relationship with her daughter.

Sheedy is a multi-talented individual who gained recognition for her role opposite Sean Penn in Bad Boys. The actress has appeared in over 50 films and television shows, including popular movies such as War Games, The Breakfast Club, and critically acclaimed films such as High Art.

Rebecca Henderson as Olivia Elliot

Rebecca Henderson plays Olivia Elliot, who becomes Samantha's sponsor at Alcoholics Anonymous. Olivia is an intelligent and pensive lesbian who Samantha meets at AA. Since Samantha's relationship with her mother is fraught, she depends on Olivia to provide her with the support and direction that Carol can't offer.

Henderson's most recognizable role is as Lizzy in the critically acclaimed series Russian Doll on Netflix. Soon, she is set to appear in the films The Good House, co-starring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline, as well as Werewolves Within, alongside Sam Richardson.

Sasha Compère as Brit Montclair

Sasha Compère plays Brit Montclair, Samantha's former best friend who is intelligent, dependable, and always impeccably dressed. Despite having a primarily kind-hearted nature, Brit crossed the line by dating Samantha's ex while Samantha was struggling.

Compère is an accomplished actress whose most notable roles include starring alongside Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe in the TBS limited series Miracle Workers and featuring opposite Anna Kendrick in the HBO Max limited series Love Life.

Lily Mae Harrington as Felicia O’Brien

Lily Mae Harrington plays Felicia O’Brien, Samantha's current BFF and drinking partner. An old friend from Samantha’s party days, Felicia is depicted as a fun and fearless character who eagerly waits for Samantha to complete rehab so they spend their nights at the local bar again. Despite being just drinking companions, Felicia wants to establish a genuine bond with Samantha and treat her as an equal rather than patronizing her as others might.

Harrington, a.k.a LMH, born and raised in Massachusetts, gained recognition for her work in the Netflix film Some Freaks and HBO's Room 104. In spring 2019, she released her first album. Aside from acting, LMH is also a gifted musician; her music can be found on both Spotify and iTunes.

Garrick Bernard as James Chambers

Garrick Bernard plays James Chambers, a member of AA, and meets Samantha there, where they develop an unexpected bond. They may have romantic feelings for each other, but James is hesitant to pursue a relationship because he doesn't want Samantha's addiction to transfer to an obsession with him. Despite being strict and sticking to rules, he is funny, kind, and empathetic, making him an ideal love interest for Samantha.

Bernard is a versatile artist who showcases his witty and wise viewpoint on current topics in his stand-up shows and writing. Comedy Central named him a "Comic to Watch" in 2018. He currently serves as a writer for popular animated series, including Hulu's Solar Opposites and Paramount Plus's Star Trek: Lower Decks.

New Characters

Charlie Hall, who portrayed Samantha's ex-boyfriend Joel, is returning in the upcoming season. Moreover, the show introduces new recurring characters played by former Dawson's Creek star Busy Philipps and Ricky Velez from The King of Staten Island.

Adding to the excitement, Molly Ringwald will make a special appearance as Carol's sister-in-law Alice, creating a mini-reunion with Sheedy, who starred as Allison Reynolds in the iconic teen film, The Breakfast Club.