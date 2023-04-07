Comedy has been a staple of television since its inception. Often, the sole intention behind a comedy show is to make the audience laugh, however, in modern comedy, it seems as if that isn't enough. The success of modern comedies can often come down to their attempts to deal with darker and more difficult subject matters without losing their humorous edge. For example, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag does a wonderful job with the farcical tone that helps draw the audience in but keeps them in their seats with serious discussions of grief and female relationships. Another comedy that has successfully managed to balance both the humorous and the serious is Simone Finch's Single Drunk Female (2022-Present).

Season 1 of the Freeform show managed to gain fans through its quick-witted dialogue and comedic situations, as well as through its discussions of broken family units and addiction. While it has its criticisms, Single Drunk Female was rightly loved by the majority and was such a hit with fans that, on April 26, 2022, Freeform renewed the series for its sophomore season. So, with that in mind, and with the release date fast approaching, here is everything we know about Single Drunk Female Season 2 so far. Warning: Some spoilers may lie ahead!

Image via Freeform

Related:'Single Drunk Female' Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

When and Where Is Single Drunk Female Season 2 Releasing?

Single Drunk Female Season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, on Freeform at 10/9c. The show will likely be released on a weekly schedule, although, in a society of binge-watchers, many may prefer to indulge in the second season all in one go. Luckily for them, the episodes will also be made available to stream on Hulu, with the premiere arriving on the service on April 13. While you wait, all episodes of the first season are currently available for streaming on Hulu as well, so you can catch up on it before the next chapter by clicking on the button below.

Watch on Hulu

Watch the Trailer For Single Drunk Female Season 2

On March 29, 2022, Freeform officially released the trailer for Single Drunk Female Season 2. The full trailer can be viewed below:

After nicely showing the positive progression of Samantha Fink's life in Season 1, Season 2 begins its trailer by reminding us of the success she has built for herself. Her sobriety, her new boyfriend, and stronger bonds with friends and family are all flexed for us in the opening seconds. However, the challenge for any sophomore season is to break this down once again and give the protagonist a second, and often much larger, mountain to climb. This is the case with the Single Drunk Female trailer, with those celebrations of Season 1 juxtaposed by their fall from grace in this next season, including Sam being told she's not "ready to be in a relationship". The usual witty dialogue is also on display, meaning that fans of the show's sharp brand of comedy will not be disappointed upon the premiere of Season 2. All in all, the trailer shows off the best of the series, including the talent of the cast, and wonderfully sets the bar high for when Season 2 finally launches.

What Is Single Drunk Female About (And How Did Season 1 End)?

For those who have seen marketing for Season 2 but have not yet seen Season 1, below is the official plot synopsis for the show:

A public flame-out at a New York media company forces 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink to move back home with her overbearing mother; Samantha then sets out on a path to figure out her best self while confronted with remnants of her old life.

The series doesn't shy away from serious subject matter but also never hides from its own genre with laughs a-plenty throughout its 10-episode first season run. Now some spoilers for Season 1:

Season 1 ends with many narrative bows being nicely tied, leaving not too many unanswered questions. However, Sam's journey through sobriety still has a long way to go, and, despite her managing to stay sober for the entirety of season 1, there are likely to be many more challenges ahead in the next season. Season 1 ends with Brit turning up on the doorstep in her wedding dress and sitting in silence with Sam as they contemplate their actions.

Related:12 Best Semi-Autobiographical TV Shows Written By Women

Who's In the Cast of Single Drunk Female Season 2?

A lot of the success of Season 1 of Single Drunk Female can certainly be assigned to its wonderful cast. With a plethora of characters now beloved by fans, the hopes of many will be that their favorites will return for Season 2. Coming back alongside the brilliant Sofia Black-D'Elia as Sam are the likes of Ally Sheedy (The Breakfast Club) as Carol, Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll) as Olivia, Sasha Compère (Uncorked) as Brit, Lily Mae Harrington (Some Freaks) as Felicia, and Garrick Bernard (Foxes) as James. New faces are joining the cast too, with Busy Phillips (He's Just Not That Into You) and Ricky Velez (The King of Staten Island) having both been announced in the cast of Season 2. Of course, beyond all of these announcements, fans will be desperate to know if Olivia's 27-pound cat Josh will be back, with the weight of the show resting on his fluffy shoulders.

As well as recurring characters, Single Drunk Female cleverly used guest stars in Season 1 without it ever feeling tasteless. These included Tami Sagher (Inside Amy Schumer) as a wedding dress expert and Sam's dad being played in the finale by Mitchell Hurwitz (Arrested Development). So, for many, there is hope that some more famous faces will be joining in Season 2. Well, one exciting confirmation is that the legendary Molly Ringwald (Sixteen Candles) is going to guest star as Carol's sister-in-law Alice, which will lead to a The Breakfast Club reunion with Ally Sheedy, who played Allison Reynolds in the 1985 John Hughes movie.

Who Are the Creators of Single Drunk Female?

Single Drunk Female was created by Simone Finch (The Conners) and is inspired by her own life experiences. Finch executive produces the series alongside Jenni Konner (Girls), Daisy Gardner (30 Rock), Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), and Phil Traill (Good Girls). Additionally, we know that Episode 5 of Season 2 has been directed by Ahmed Ibrahim, who was a participant in the 2022-2023 Disney Directing Program.

Finch, Konner, and Gardner talked to Collider in February 2022 about how the whole show came about, saying:

SIMONE FINCH: It started with the character of Sam, which is my doppelganger. At first, she was a hot mess, and then I got sober and I was like, “Oh, she’s an alcoholic.” As I kept writing it, it’s been through a lot of drafts and it’s had long legs. I just love Sam. I love her now. I didn’t always love her.JENNI KONNER: I really feel like one of the first jobs I had, when we started developing it together, was to have Simone be more kind to the drunk Simone. I was like, “I’m not trying to be your therapist, but you hate your drunk self so much that you’re really punishing this character.”DAISY GARDNER: Part of her is so funny and smart and observant, and just drunk. We had to pull that out.FINCH: That’s how it all started.

What Is the Plot of Single Drunk Female Season 2?

Image via Freeform

We have quite a bit of plot information on hand for Single Drunk Female Season 2, with loglines for the first six episodes having been released by Freeform. The official plot synopsis for Single Drunk Female Season 2, Episode 1, "Promotion" reads as follows, and keep reading for all the others that have been revealed so far:

For the first time in forever, with a new job and a new potential love interest, Sam thinks she has a life worth celebrating and throws herself a birthday party. Brit tries to convince everyone that she and Joel have the “perfect divorce.”

Season 2, Episode 2, "Grant Me Serenity":

Sam’s newfound self-confidence is shaken when she learns her new boss is a blast from the past. Meanwhile, Felicia errs in how to congratulate her boyfriend on his promotion. And Olivia makes a life-changing decision.

Season 2, Episode 3, "Normie":

Sam questions if she can move on at work from her old self while also trying to navigate a relationship with a “normie.” Carol snoops around Sam’s room and makes a terrible discovery. Joel and James have a night out.

Season 2, Episode 4, "4th Step":

After Sam learns that Carol has invaded her privacy, the two have an explosive fight, leaving Bob to try to mediate. And just as things are going well with Peter, Felicia gets an unwelcome visitor from her past.

Season 2, Episode 5, "Defining Relationships":

Sam and Alex prepare for their first romantic weekend away while Brit struggles to cope with singlehood in surprising ways. Elsewhere, Carol reluctantly tries Al-Anon, and James seeks help from an unlikely source.

Season 2, Episode 6, "Keeping It Professional":