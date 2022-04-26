Samantha Fink will get another season to work on her sobriety. Single Drunk Female has been greenlit for a second season, according to Variety. Freeform president Tara Duncan said in a press release that she was ecstatic to bring the breakout comedy series back for another season. “I cannot wait to see what they have in store for Sam as she continues on her journey to becoming her best self in Season 2,” Duncan said.

Duncan also stated that the basis for Freeform’s programming strategy is to bring “fun and entertaining stories that reflect the high stakes and endless possibilities of new adulthood.” That couldn’t be more true in regard to Single Drunk Female, which stars Sofia Black-D’Elia as Fink, a 28-year-old who has hit rock bottom due to her drinking problem and is forced to move back in with her mother (Ally Sheedy) to begin a court-ordered road back to sobriety.

The series so far holds a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the series enjoyed acclaim from both critics and viewers in its accurate and hilarious portrayal of sobriety, and the journey to reach it.

In addition to approving Single Drunk Female for a second season, Freeform also gave the go-ahead for a new series, While You Were Breeding, which is based on the memoir “What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding” by Kristin Newman. Chelsea Frei will star as Kacey, a single woman in her 30s who decides to leave the urban jungle of Los Angeles to see the world. Catherine Cohen, Alice Hunter, and Kosha Patel are also slated to join the cast.

While Single Drunk Female has been given the OK for a second season, fans of other Freeform shows are anxiously awaiting news of their favorite TV shows. Cruel Summer, a mystery show that has quickly become a fan favorite, and Grown-ish have already been OK'd for another season; however, fans of the show Good Trouble are still awaiting word of a fifth season, which could come soon.

Single Drunk Female Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in the fall of this year, and you can catch up on Season 1 on Hulu.

