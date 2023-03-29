The second season of Freeform’s highly anticipated comedy Single Drunk Female is on the horizon. The series stars Sofia Black-D’Elia as Sam, a 28-year-old alcoholic who is forced to move back home after hitting rock bottom in life. The fun, fresh and hilarious series has fans’ hearts and attention for its great performances, comedic timings, and heartwarming storyline. The network has released the trailer for Season 2 which brings back the familiar faces and eccentric situations back to our screens.

The new trailer sees Sam looking for a new place with her best friend, Brit. It seems like Sam has got things finally in control as she celebrates her 29th birthday and has a job and a boyfriend. But it's all going to fall apart. Season 1 saw the start of Sam’s journey to sobriety and having to move back in with her bossy mother, Carol. Now in the upcoming season, we’ll see she already has a year and a half of sobriety under her belt but she’ll quickly learn that sometimes life has other plans and must figure out “how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can’t, and maybe even enjoy the ride.”

The series has been applauded by fans for its lucid portrayal of sobriety mixed with impeccable comedic situations. Sam’s struggles are relatable and so does her relationships with her best friend, mother, and the world around her. It’ll be very interesting to see how a sober Sam navigates life on its own terms as she navigates heartbreak and manages to keep going to her AA meetings.

Image via Freeform

Who Is in Single Drunk Female Season 2?

Along with Black-D’Elia, the series cast Ally Sheedy as Sam’s mother Carol, Sasha Compère as Brit, Lily Mae Harrington as Felecia, Garrick Bernard as James, and Ian Gomez as Bob. Season 2 will add new faces like Busy Phillips and Ricky Velez as new people in Sam’s life, while Charlie Hall will once again recur as Sam’s ex Joel. Furthermore, Molly Ringwald will guest star as Carol’s sister-in-law Alice, setting the stage for a mini The Breakfast Club with Sheedy. Created by Simone Finch the series comes from 20th Television and is executive produced by Jenni Konner, Daisy Gardner, Simone Finch, John Riggi, Phil Traill, Nora Silver, and Leslye Headland.

Single Drunk Female debuts on Wednesday, April 12, starting at 10 pm ET/PT. After its premiere, the entire 10-episode second season available on Hulu and OnDemand the next day, Thursday, April 13.