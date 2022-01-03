Freeform has released the latest trailer for its upcoming comedy series Single Drunk Female, showing off twenty-something former alcoholic Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D'Elia) struggling to get by in a world where she can't drink anymore. Created by Simone Finch, the show explores sobriety and getting back to life after alcohol, premiering on Freeform on January 20 before joining Hulu's catalog on January 21.

The new trailer shows Sam dealing with the sober life after crashing her car into a bus, getting publicly wasted, and nearly blinding her co-worker with a landline phone. It's hard for her to stay dry, though, when everything around her pushes her to drink: her friends want her to go out and party again, she's forced to live with her overprotective mother, her former best friend is dating her ex, and she's constantly taunted by alcohol in her everyday life. She starts working at a local grocery store to try to pick up the pieces in the meantime, even if she's occasionally caught taking a nap on the shelves, because after all, "it's hard to be a person."

The trailer doesn't just focus on Sam's suffering, however. She is constantly supported by friends who cheer her on as she lives the sober life, with many instructing her on how to be a person again and do the little things in life, from making your bed to brushing your teeth. Even her friends that want her to go out and party celebrate every milestone with her, sans alcohol, sending a feel-good message that shows the importance of a strong support system when overcoming addiction.

Alongside Black-D'Elia, Single Drunk Female stars Ally Sheedy of The Breakfast Club fame as Sam's mother, along with Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), Sasha Compère (Love Life), Lily Mae Harrington (Some Freaks), and Garrick Bernard. Finch serves as writer and creator, as well as executive producing with Jenni Konner, Daisy Gardner (Silicon Valley), Phil Traill (Good Girls), Nora Silver, and Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also directs the pilot.

Single Drunk Female premieres on Freeform with two back-to-back episodes on January 20, before streaming on Hulu on January 21. Check out the all-new trailer below:

And check out the official synopsis and key art for Single Drunk Female:

After a public flame-out at a New York media company, 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol (Ally Sheedy). Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda.

