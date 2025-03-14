This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

You'd better hop on the Jenna Ortega train because it will keep going. The Wednesday star is reportedly in talks to lead a horror story that is near and dear to a lot of moviegoers: Single White Female. The original was led by Jane Fonda (Grace & Frankie) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight), and now Ortega is set to star in the remake along with Taylor Russell (Lost in Space). The information comes from The Hollywood Reporter.

Released in 1992, Single White Female starred Fonda as a woman looking for a roommate to split the costs of her Upper West Side apartment. Her world is turned upside down when she realizes that her new tenant doesn’t have the best intentions at heart. From the looks of it, Ortega and Russell would take on the lead roles in the story.

Single White Female was a moderate success when it was released, and praise was directed mostly to Fonda and Leigh’s performances. It made over $80 million at the box office against a relatively small budget of $16 million. However, the movie’s popularity rose when it was released in home video and in TV reruns. Thirteen years later, in 2005, the movie scored a sequel titled Single White Female 2: The Psycho, which no longer featured Fonda and Leigh, but rather Kristen Miller (She Spies) and Allison Lange (Alone in the Dark II).