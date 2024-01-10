The Big Picture Season 3 of Single's Inferno ends with four couples after dramatic love triangles and emotional final selections.

The final selection ceremony changed, with participants standing at the gate and choosing who they wanted to leave with.

Lee Gwan-hee chooses Choi Hye-seon, leaving Yun Hae-jeong, Min-ji Won-ik, and Yun Ha-bin single at the end of the season.

All season Single's Inferno 3, viewers watched the cast get to know each other as much as they could on the island with limited food and water. Their only escape was matching or winning the opportunity to go to paradise with a partner and learn their age and occupation. However, there were many missed connections and love triangles along the way.

Episode 11 showed the singles getting in their last conversations before the final selections. Some of which were dramatic with harsh words and tears. But which couples left happily together? And who was left in the inferno single? Here is how season 3 ended.

Single's Inferno 3 Had Dramatic Ends to Two Love Triangles

The final selection ceremony changed from the previous seasons. Men didn't go on a long walk to stand by the woman they chose. This time they each stood at the gate of the inferno first. The men or women who wanted to leave with them then got up to stand before them. The person then holds the hand of the other he or she chooses and leaves the inferno with them for good.

Lee Jin-seok was the first person to stand at the gate. Unsurprisingly, An Min-young stood before him and no one else joined her. The café owner took her hand and left, but Min-young had some conditions. "No more attitude from now on," the fitness instructor told him. They both agreed to listen to each other.

Kim Gyu-ri stood at the gate next. She was already aware that Choi Min-woo didn't "stay put" like she told him to and got closer to Yu Si-eun back in the inferno. So it wasn't surprising that police officer Park Min-kyu was the only one to get up and stand in front of her. The model took his hand and they left together. Min-kyu seemed to get emotional and said he'd get her as many blueberry pies as she wanted.

Si-eun followed suit. Son Won-ik chose her even though she made it clear she only had eyes for Min-woo. Min-woo stayed true to what he told the model and picked her. As expected, Si-eun picked the police officer, becoming the first pair to leave together without going to paradise. He told her she looked like a princess as they walked away, and she said he was her prince.

That left Lee Gwan-hee to stand at the gate. Cho Min-ji, Yun Hae-jeong, and Choi Hye-seon chose him. The basketball player apologized to Min-ji for not treating her better. He told Ha-jeong he wanted to grab a bite with her after the show. But he ultimately chose Hye-seon. Min-ji looked shocked, and to be fair, he did fake her out. Hye-seon said he was holding her hand tightly, and he said there was no reason not to anymore.

That means Hae-jeong, Min-ji Won-ik, and Yun Ha-bin ended the season single. Ha-bin said he chose Ha-jeong but regretted not putting more effort into getting to know her. His only trip to paradise was with her, and he decided not to ask her any questions. We have four couples after a season full of ups and downs. We'll have to wait and see where they'll go from here.

