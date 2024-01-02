The Big Picture Lee Gwan-hee's habit of not asking his dates questions resurfaces during his night with Cho Min-ji.

Gwan-hee's motives for choosing Min-ji for paradise are driven by revenge and making another contestant, Choi Hye-seon, jealous.

Gwan-hee's behavior shows a lack of interest in getting to know his dates, and he prioritizes how others treat him over his own feelings.

Lee Gwan-hee made controversial moves earlier in Single's Inferno 3 that led to the ladies being angry at him. The Netflix show stars singles on a hot beach called the inferno with limited food and water. They must match or win a challenge to spend the night in paradise with someone they want to get to know. The singles can't reveal their age or occupation in the inferno.

Episode 8 showed Gwan-hee once again going to paradise after winning a race. The basketball player has shown his sweet side and his challenging side on dates. He chose newcomer Cho Min-ji for paradise, and tried to better his behavior. But he repeated one mistake during his night with her.

Lee Gwan-hee Doesn't Ask Cho Min-ji Questions in 'Single's Inferno 3'

The player has tried to get to know multiple women throughout the season, so it's not surprising that he picked Min-ji for paradise. But he had a motive for his decision. "[Choi] Hye-seon started it when she picked [Son] Won-ik for paradise," he said in the episode. "So I decided to pay her back for that, so she understands how I felt. This isn't just about me and Min-ji. It's also about me and Hye-seon."

Gwan-hee has a habit of acting too cool to get to know his dates on the reality show. He often tells the women he already knows their age and jobs, which is impossible. The athlete did this to Yun Hae-jong as he guessed that she was older than her age. He also has a habit of saying the wrong thing to women. This popped up again when he ate with Min-ji.

"Why aren't you asking me any questions?" the student asked him. "Because I know," Gwan-hee claimed. His first guess about her age was wrong, then he found out she was 26. They realized they were both born in April, but Gwan-hee took a long time to confirm his birth year. That's probably because he's the oldest in the cast and was born in 1988. He then told her to guess his job, which she got right. We never see Min-ji talk about her job, so once again the conversation is more focused on him.

In the end, he admitted he was drunk and said, "Sorry, if I say some mean things because I'm drunk." We've seen Gwan-hee say rude things to women in the past. This is a small display of self-awareness. "You should only say pretty things to pretty girls, oppa," Min-ji told him. They then talked about his lackluster compliment earlier.

It did seem like Gwan-hee tried to behave better later in the night. He washed fruit for her like she asked and didn't make their sleep arrangement weird. But that might all be part of his plan to get Min-ji interested in him to make Hye-seon jealous. The panelists seemed surprised by everything Gwan-hee has done so far, and they commented on his softer approach to Min-ji in comparison to Hae-jong. However, his rudeness towards Hae-jong might've been less flirty and more of a sign that he wasn't interested in her. It would be nice to see Gwan-hee change to showing more interest and kindness to the women before the season ends. For now, it looks like he's motivated to get even with Hye-seon but also win her over in the end.

Episode 8 ended with the women competing in a game of chicken for a chance to go to paradise. Gwan-hee told the guys that he's either into Min-ji or Hye-seon and whoever chooses him could be the one he picks in the final decision. Hong Jin-kyung noticed Gwan-hee cares more about how the other person treats him instead of how he feels about that person. Dex agreed and said the basketball player cares a lot about his pride. That pride shows during his paradise dates with his lack of interest in getting to know other people. There isn't a lot of time left for Gwan-hee to make more changes. The final episode is next and chances are he'll pick the woman who seems the most interested in him in the end.

