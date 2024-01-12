The Big Picture Lee Gwan-hee acknowledges his problematic behavior towards women on Single's Inferno 3 and admits he should have been kinder.

The cast reflects on their regrets, with Gwan-hee expressing regret for how he spoke to the women and wishing he had been more gentle.

Gwan-hee stayed true to his decision to pick Choi Hye-seon in the end, but apologized to Min-ji for not treating her better and explained his emotional connection with Hye-seon.

The final selections are out on Single's Inferno 3. That means the cast can talk more freely about how things played out in the season. Lee Gwan-hee made multiple women angry for how he spoke to them, and he rarely apologized. However, in the final episode, he acknowledged that since three women had told him off, that means he's probably the problem. Luckily for him, none of the women managed to stay mad at him for too long.

The panel wondered if the basketball player grew up and learned from his time on the reality TV show. That continues to be a question now that the cast has watched the Netflix show completely and saw how the world reacted to it. Gwan-hee addressed his controversial approach to talking to women in paradise and admits he could've been kinder.

The Single's Inferno 3 Cast Reveals Their Regrets

The cast was asked if given another chance how many candies they would give out in an interview with Eyes Magazine. The candies symbolized how many singles they were interested in getting to know. Gwan-hee memorably gave only one candy, but said he was equally interested in three women. He answered that he'd give two if given another chance in the new interview. "I think it didn't turn out how I intended to when I gave candy," he said. The women were angry at Gwan-hee for not playing the candy game correctly.

They then answered if they had any regrets. Some of them had tame answers like Yu Si-eun, who regrets touching her hair so much. Kim Gyu-ri regretted looking so "cold" or "mean" while filming. But Gwan-hee addressed how he talked to the women. "When we were talking about age, I was just messing around to get close to them," he said. "But I looked serious. It would've been better if I talked to them gently."

Cho Min-ji gave him this advice the moment after they talked about their age. Gwan-hee apologized if he said something mean and blamed it on drinking. Min-ji told him that he should only say pretty things to pretty girls. But that wasn't Gwan-hee's style. I

n Single's Inferno, the cast can only talk about the ages and occupations in paradise. The pairs in paradise tend to guess each other's age first. The 36-year-old athlete was the oldest cast member. He threw Yun Ha-jeong off by purposely guessing that she was older, and she was offended. The office worker is 26 years old. Gwan-hee was more gentle with Choi Hye-seon in general.

He went to paradise with her on the first day. As they got to know other people, Hye-seon said she didn't see the tougher side of Gwan-hee like the other ladies. However, in the final episode, she seemed to have enough of Gwan-hee. She told him to pick Min-ji because she didn't want to be with someone who didn't know what he wanted. Gwan-hee claimed he wasn't changing his mind. He stayed true to that and picked Hye-seon in the end. However, he did apologize to Min-ji for how he made her feel. "I'm sorry that I didn't treat you better," he told her. Gwan-hee explained that his deep conversations with Hye-seon in paradise led them to click emotionally, and that's why he picked her in the end.

All episodes of Single's Inferno are available to stream on Netflix.

