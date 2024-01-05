The Big Picture Lee Gwan-hee's actions may be catching up to him as fans are excited to see Hye-seon stand up for herself.

Gwan-hee expresses interest in both Min-ji and Hye-seon, causing tension between the three.

Some viewers hope that Gwan-hee and Hye-seon will leave together, while others think Hye-seon is too good for him.

Single's Inferno 3 started with Lee Gwan-hee saying his only goal was for season 3 to be better than last season. The goal of the Netflix show is that the singles will keep choosing a date for paradise, and in the end, they make a final decision. If two people pick each other, then they leave the island inferno together. But it's also possible for cast members to end up alone.

Gwan-hee matched with Choi Hye-seon first. He seemed to care for her by the end of their date. The basketball player also told her that he didn't think he'd be interested in anyone else. Hye-seon said she wanted to keep talking to other people. Fans later watched Gwan-hee leading multiple women on to have options for paradise. But the teaser for the final two episodes shows that his actions might be catching up with him and fans are thrilled.

Hye-seon Tells Gwan-hee To Pick Min-ji In Single's Inferno 3

Episode 9 ended with a teaser for the last two episodes. "My body kept pulling in your direction," Gwan-hee told Cho Min-ji. "I wanted to be by your side." Min-ji claimed their life together had begun. In another scene, he tells the men that Min-ji is his type, but he thinks Hye-seon is marriage material. The next clip shows Gwan-hee and Hye-seon talking at a lunch table in the inferno. "Then just pick Min-ji," she told him. "I don't wanna be with someone so unsure of his own feelings." Gwan-hee cries alone outside in the next clip.

Fans are excited to see Hye-seon tell off the basketball player. He posted a video of himself on the court on Instagram on Dec 31. People reacted to the teaser in the comments. "Hye-seon is way too good for you, please pick the crybaby Minji instead," someone wrote. "'Then you should pick Minji,'" a commenter quoted. "'I don’t want to be with someone who doesn’t know what he wants.' Hye-seon is indeed queen. Bro, you deserve Minji only. One flirt with another flirt."

"I'm so satisfied when Hye-seon said 'PICK Minji, I don't want a guy who is not sure of his feelings!'" another fan wrote. "Like... spoken like a SMART QUEEN.. so smart in solving problems with dignity, FInally... a SMART BEAUTY QUEEN in a dating show... so cool Hye-seon."

The bioinformatic major posted fan art on Instagram on Jan. 2 to thank her fans. More people quoted her in the comments and showed their support. "I really love how you handled all the situations out there. If no one chooses you, it's fine, you are more than enough. You are more than what you really deserve," someone wrote.

"Hyeseon ssi, I'll be happier if you leave Inferno all alone. Like really no one in that program deserves you. For the final chapter, I'll only root for you," another person commented. There might be many people hoping she leaves Single's Inferno alone. But some viewers are still holding out hope that Gwan-hee and Hye-seon will leave together. In episode 9, Gwan-hee refused to acknowledge Min-ji in the helicopter as he sat between her and Hye-seon. Min-ji then started crying. Gwan-hee then told Hye-seon they'd probably be leaving together. She didn't seem to notice his comment was because he made Min-ji cry. It's unclear if he'll really stand by his words.

New episodes of Single's Inferno 3 will be released on Netflix every Tuesday.

