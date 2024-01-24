The Big Picture Choi Hye-seon and Lee Gwan-hee had a unique connection but chose other people on the show.

Hye-seon and Son Won-ik had great chemistry and stayed in touch after the show.

Hye-seon prefers older or slightly younger men, which is why she didn't choose Son Won-ik on the show.

There are a lot of conversations and relationships we didn't see on Single's Inferno 3. The edited episodes try to focus on the main storylines, so other relationships fall by the wayside. Choi Hye-seon and Lee Gwan-hee went to paradise in the first episode. So it made sense that most of her scenes involved him after that.

But Hye-seon also wanted to get to know the other men and went to paradise with Son Won-ik. The date didn't seem to change much, and the season ended with them choosing other people. But they reunited to review the episodes together. Hye-seon admitted she had a unique connection to Won-ik, and they stayed in contact after the show.

Single's Inferno Nine people who co-live on an island and try to find the love of their life. Release Date December 18, 2021 Cast Kevin Matsumoto , Jin Kyeong Hong , Lindsey Rodriguez , Kim Jin Young Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 3

Won-ik Says Her Chemistry With Hye-seon Is Unmatched

The final selection showed Gwan-hee and Hye-seon leaving the inferno together. Won-ik chose Yu Si-eun, who left paradise with Choi Min-woo. Hye-seon and Won-ik reunited to talk about the season for his YouTube channel. "I'm really happy I got to talk to someone who was also a part of everything," Hye-seon told him. "And to be honest, among 11 people that were there except for me, I think you and I have the best chemistry. If I ever had to talk about the show, I wanted it to be with you." Won-ik looked surprised by this and backed away. "Don't run away," she told him. He then scooted closer to her.

Won-ik thanked her for accepting his invitation to paradise on the Netflix show. He said they didn't talk much outside of that date. But they kept in touch after filming. "I feel like we had a lot in common," he explained, and that's why he wanted to record a video with her. Hye-seon told him to visit her in England where she'd be studying. Won-ik said he'd do so, and maybe they could record together again.

If Hye-seon and Won-ik had such great chemistry, then why didn't they work on the show? Hye-seon explained her type, and it does sound like Gwan-hee. "I never really dated anyone who is the same age as me," she said. "So I think I prefer someone who is older or someone who is just a little younger." The student said if a man is older he still has to come across as young for her to be attracted to him. Hye-seon is 26, Won-ik was 31, and Gwan-hee was the oldest in the cast at 36. But he came across as very young with how he behaved. Hye-seon noted at the end of the season that the basketball player might be older than her, but he seemed "pathetic." She also said that she assumed Won-ik was younger because of his young look.

Hye-seon and Gwan-hee haven't updated fans on whether they have continued their relationship. But it looks like they're back to their lives. Gwan-hee is playing basketball and some of the cast members attended one of his games. Hye-seon is back at school studying bioinformatics. She shared a picture with Won-ik on her Instagram Story with the words, "best friends with same vibes." She also shared a video of her watching Single's Inferno with friends.

All seasons of Single's Inferno can be streamed on Netflix.

