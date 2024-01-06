The Big Picture Hye-seon might be done with Gwan-hee and could choose Son Won-ik as her final choice.

Gwan-hee has led on multiple women and is unsure of his own feelings.

The final selection could be a surprise twist, with Hye-seon possibly choosing Won-ik instead of her first choice.

The pressure is on for the cast of Single's Inferno 3. The final trips to paradise will affect their decision on who they want to leave the inferno with for the final time. Sometimes that means they pursue a relationship with each other after the Netflix show. Choi Hye-seon started her journey with Lee Gwan-hee, but will she end it with him?

Gwan-hee is a major flirt and has said some negative things about Hye-seon. Hye-seon may be done with the basketball player for good right before final selections. Who would that leave her with? She could leave the show alone, but here is why Son Won-ik might become her final choice.

Won-ik And Hye-seon's First Choices In Single's Inferno 3 Might Not Work

Hye-seon said she's really into "manly men" in the first episode, which probably meant athletic ones. She was attracted to Lee Jin-seok before Gwan-hee. Then she became more interested in Gwan-hee but was open to getting to know more men. Won-ik said he had more of a boy-ish charm and came across as timid in his conversations with women. But he managed to go to paradise twice with Yu Si-seun and once with Hye-seon.

Hye-seon's first choice for final selection is Gwan-hee. But the basketball player has led multiple women on. In episode 9, it started to wear on Cho Min-ji. Min-ji, Yun Ha-jeong, and Hye-seon competed in a chicken fight for their place to pick their date for paradise. All of them were interested in taking Gwan-hee. Min-ji placed third and cried. She cried again when she failed to get Gwan-hee's attention on the helicopter. Hye-seon might've won the date with Gwan-hee, but he didn't fully commit to her.

Gwan-hee avoided telling Hye-seon what he'd say to Min-ji when they returned to the inferno. "I think I know now how I feel," he told her. However, even the panel didn't believe him. The teaser shows Gwan-hee is still struggling to make his decision in the final episodes. "Then just pick Min-ji," Hye-seon tells him. "I don't want to be with someone who is so unsure of his own feelings."

Won-ik's first choice seemed to be Si-seun since he picked her for his final paradise date. However, she told him that she wanted to stay in the inferno. She is more interested in Choi Min-woo even though their time together has been limited, and they never went to paradise together. Min-woo told Si-seun that he had made his final decision to pick her over Kim Gyu-ri. The teaser showed Gyu-ri upset with him, so he'll probably stick with this decision. That means Hye-seon and Won-ik could explore their other options for the final selection.

Is Single's Inferno 3 Foreshadowing a Twist Ending?

Hye-seon placed second in a game and therefore earned a trip to paradise. She chose Won-ik because she was curious about him. The student admitted she couldn't picture them choosing each other, so once she had the power to take someone, she picked him. Episode 7 showed them enjoying dinner while the sun set in a restaurant.

They were surprised by each other's age. Won-ik saw Hye-seon as mature, so her being 26 was shocking. Hye-seon said Won-ik seemed so innocent, so his being 31 was surprising. She thought his real estate agent job was cool. Hye-seon admitted she felt comfortable around Won-ik. Won-ik kept asking about her relationship with Gwan-hee, and she revealed that she was unsure about the basketball player after he said she wasn't her type. Then he changed his mind again. Gwan-hee stands by that sentiment and tells the men in the teaser that Min-ji is more his type, but Hye-seon is someone he'd marry. If that gets back to her, she could choose Won-ik instead. Admittedly, Hye-seon later told Gwan-hee that her time with Won-ik was more comfortable than fun. The panel also thought there was more of a friend vibe between them than an attraction. But there are different approaches people can take for the final selection.

We've seen in the past people pick someone they liked even though they don't reciprocate their feelings. However, it's not always nice to put yourself out there, so someone could go with someone they think they have a better chance of leaving with instead of their first choice. This seems to be Gwan-hee's strategy since he constantly flirts with different women, so at least one might choose him for paradise. He even asked Hye-seon if she'd go on a date with him after the show if he picked Min-ji! She said no.

In the end, Hye-seon might be completely done with Gwan-hee and would go for the next person she was curious about this season. Won-ik tried to put his desires first by picking Si-seun for his last paradise date. That didn't work out, so that could be an incentive for him to pick Hye-seon instead. Lastly, we have to remember this is an edited show, and we don't get to see everything. Gwan-hee asked the guys if Hye-seon was interested in anyone else. Yun Han-bin claimed she was interested in Won-ik. Han-bin may be completely wrong, and Hye-seon said as much. But it's also possible there is something to it and it's foreshadowing the final selection. The final two episodes will be released on Netflix on Jan. 9. We'll see if Han-bin's theory is right or wrong.

New episodes of Single's Inferno are released every Tuesday on Netflix.

