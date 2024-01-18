The Big Picture Jin-seok and Min-young from Single's Inferno 3 have a surprising relationship update.

Jin-seok's business has benefited from the exposure of being on the reality show.

Jin-seok and Min-young are on good terms outside of the show.

Season 3 of Single's Inferno hit the ground running. The cast made a meal in the inferno, which was raw carrots and canned meat. They then had to pick who they wanted to go to paradise with where they could talk openly and have a decent meal. An Min-young and Lee Jin-seok matched on the first day. The date went well, but things got rocky when they returned to the inferno.

So it wasn't clear if the pair would pick each other in the finale. Min-young got annoyed with everyone already seeing them as a couple. But her attitude changed once Jin-seok went to paradise with Choi Min-ji. The season is over and fans of the Netflix show are curious if Jin-seok and Min-young are a couple. He gave an update on their lives.

Jin-seok and Min-young Are No Longer Together After Single's Inferno 3

Jin-seok was the first person to stand at the gate of the inferno for the final selection ceremony. Min-young was the one and only woman to stand in front of the café owner to choose him. "Thank you for taking such good care of me," she told him. "This would've been an actual inferno if I didn't have you for the ride. Bake me some bread some day." He thanked her and refused to say anything else to tease her, which made her laugh. He chose to leave with her, so they left holding hands. Everyone cheered for them. They said they would listen to each other more in the future.

Did they follow through on that? Jin-seok gave an update to Osen. "At the time, I had feelings for Minyoung, so I felt good about being matched," he said. "[Min-young] and I had good feelings for each other, but since both Min-young and I are running our own businesses, we are concentrating on our work, so we are not currently dating. I have good feelings and am doing well," he explained.

Jin-seok admitted he hesitated before agreeing to be in Single's Inferno. But he ended up having a good experience. His business has also gotten more customers since the reality show aired. "Before the exposure, I don’t think they even knew I was in Seoul, but after the show ended, and it started getting advertised in the media, it had a huge impact on sales," he revealed. Min-young works as a Pilates studio director and instructor.

On Jan. 13, Min-young posted a series of pictures with fellow cast members on Instagram. But it starts with a video pretending to punch Jin-seok, and then there are two more of them together. "Dinner together," she wrote in the caption. "@hazelchoiii Hye Sunni is coming to Korea one day. Miss her." The cast also went to one of Lee Gwan-hee's basketball games. So it seems like everyone is on good terms and are friends. But unfortunately, Jin-seok and Min-young are one of the many pairings from the show that didn't last long after filming.

