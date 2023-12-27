The Big Picture Min-young's indecisiveness and jealousy are putting her potential connection with Jin-seok at risk.

Min-ji seems to be a better match for Jin-seok, as they have good chemistry and similar interests.

Min-young's immature tactics and behavior may drive Jin-seok away, highlighting the importance of finding a natural connection.

Single's Inferno 3 raised the stakes after season 2. Singles start on a deserted island where they have limited food and no cups to drink water. Season 3 took away the decent kitchen for the cast, and now they have to build a fire to cook their food. The one way for the cast to be able to fully talk to each other and enjoy a good meal is by going to a luxurious hotel in paradise.

Lee Jin-seok introduced himself on the Netflix show saying he likes to work out and is confident about his body. He thinks his chest is his best feature. The café owner says he comes across as intimidating at first, but his smile wins people over. It seemed like he was going to be interested in just one woman the whole season. But a new cast member came and changed the game. Here is why Jin-seok should choose Cho Min-ji over An Min-young.

An Min-Young Plays a Mind Game on Lee Jin-seok

Min-Young said she wanted to find an exciting love on the show. She's a happy-go-lucky woman who planned on winning men over with her charm. Jin-Seok and Choi Hye-Deon were immediately attracted to each other. However, the cast's first lunch in the inferno changed things. Min-young and Jin-seok chose each other for paradise. The date went well with them learning more about each other. Min-young is a 26-year-old Pilates instructor and therefore also into fitness. She watched the sunset with the 31-year-old, and they later swam in the pool. It seemed like they connected, but things changed when they returned to the inferno.

Jin-seok revealed none of the other women was his type so he'd rather focus on his relationship with Min-young. The cast had to put candies into the mailbox of who they were interested in and Jin-seok gave one to Min-young. Min-young gave four candies because she wanted a chance to talk to everyone. Jin-seok said he thought he'd go "all in" on Min-young. Min-young was mad that the other cast members were already treating them like a couple. She still wanted to get to know the other men. She told Jin-seok this, and he understood and even apologized to her for openly being devoted to her.

But the tables turned when Min-ji joined the cast. She picked Jin-seok as one of her paradise dates because he was funny. Min-young immediately showed that she was jealous. The Pilates instructor acknowledged that Min-ji sounded like his type since he said she was "a really good person." Jin-seok asked if she was nervous and she denied it. But it was obvious the situation was getting under her skin. She finally admitted she was "a little" nervous, but he shouldn't make her feel that way.

It seems like Min-young doesn't know what she wants. She wanted to get to know everyone and hated that Jin-seok seemed so focused on her. But then she got annoyed at him for finally getting to know someone else. Min-young has every right to want to get to know everyone before making her final decision, but she should extend the same courtesy to Jin-seok. He never guilted her for wanting to explore, and it's annoying to see her take this unfair approach towards him.

Will Min-young scare away Min-ji?

Min-ji is a 26-year-old student who wants to become a broadcast journalist. She was comfortable talking to Jin-seok in paradise and matched his funny jokes. He said her charm was "refreshing" and that she's a great talker. She said her type is someone fun to be around, which fits Jin-seok.

Episode 6 shows Jin-seok and Min-young talking after his date with Min-ji. She grilled him about his time with the new single. He rightfully brought up that he wouldn't be mad if she went to paradise with someone else. She then joked about hitting him for not giving a straight answer about whether Min-ji made him have a change of heart. Min-young should give Jin-seok some space to figure out his feelings. But she's putting the pressure on him to try to lock things down with him, which is what she previously accused him of doing.

What's worse is that Min-young's behavior made Min-ji feel uncomfortable. Min-ji told Jin-seok she didn't know he practically had a wife back at the inferno. He made it clear that Min-young changed once he left for paradise. The journalism student said she was miffed because she liked him. A playful joke to show your interest is one thing, but going as far as to scare other women away to have someone to yourself is another.

The cast still had a few days left before making their final choices. Hopefully, Min-young's immature tactics are enough of a red flag to Jin-seok that he'll consider picking Min-ji in the end. It's more important to find a natural connection with someone than go with a connection that was only confirmed through jealousy.

The first seven episodes of Singles Inferno 3 are available to stream on Netflix. New episodes are released every Tuesday.

