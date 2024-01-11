The Big Picture Indecisive men in Single's Inferno 3 hurt romantic storylines by stringing women along and constantly comparing them.

Multiple men on the show, including Gwan-hee and Min-woo, gave mixed signals and changed their minds about who they were interested in.

The women on the show were often blamed for the mixed signals and had to apologize for rightfully getting mad, creating a lack of romance and celebration in the season.

What happens when the heart doesn't know what it wants? That seemed to be the theme of Single's Inferno 3. The premise of the Netflix reality show is that singles start out living on an island with limited resources. Paradise is a hotel where the cast members can talk openly about their age and occupation. The goal is for two people to pick each other to go to paradise, or win a challenge and pick someone they want to get to know.

But the men in season 3 struggled to focus their efforts on just one woman. This meant Single's Inferno had more drama than previous seasons. However, it was also more frustrating to watch and there were many scenes of women having upsetting conversations with them. This is how indecisive men ultimately hurt the romantic storylines this season.

Gwan-hee Became the Single's Inferno 3 Main Character at the Women's Expense

Lee Gwan-hee was very honest in his introduction: the only goal he had on the dating show was for it to be "better" than season 2. It's unclear if that meant he went on to purposely play a hurtful role in the game, or if it was all genuine. He first went to paradise with Choi Hye-seon and that night he claimed unprompted that he wasn't going to change his mind. He was all about her. But we quickly found out that wasn't true, or if it was, it wouldn't stop him from stringing other women along. He later went to paradise with Yun Ha-jeong, then he wanted to get to know Kim Gyu-ri.

It's perfectly fine and more interesting when the singles want to get to know as many people as possible. But Gwan-hee's approach was to constantly remind the women that he was also interested in someone else. He would tell them that they needed to pull him for conversations instead of taking the initiative. The basketball player would compare them constantly, and one of his biggest insulting moments was when he pointed at Hye-seon, Ha-jeong, and Gyu-ri at the campfire to say he was interested in them. He didn't use their names. Gwan-hee's constant begging for validation from the women, comes across as very insecure and Hye-seon even calls him "pathetic." He got a lot of attention this season. But he's hardly the only man guilty of stringing women along.

Gwan-hee Wasn't the Only Man With Problems in 'Single's Inferno 3'

Choi Min-woo was another man with options. Gyu-ri picked him on the first day. He chose An Min-young, who matched with Lee Jin-seok, so they stayed in paradise. Min-woo said that he prefers more bubbly, outgoing women to balance his shyness. Gyu-ri became more outgoing, and it looked like Min-woo reconsidered his first impression of her. She went to paradise with Min-woo after Min-kyu. The model told him that she was interested in getting to know him on their paradise date.

In episode 7, Min-woo pulled Gyu-ri for a talk and said he had the most fun with her and couldn't stop thinking about her. She agreed and said she wanted to stay in the inferno with him. The panel said Gyu-ri's feelings for Min-woo were very clear. The model told him if she had to leave for paradise with someone else to not try anything and to "stay put." However, he asked Yu Si-eun for a chat and flirted with her. Min-woo told Si-eun the same thing. He made his final decision, but this time he meant he was picking Si-eun. He didn't seem to update Gyu-ri about this change the next day. She angrily compared him to Gwan-hee.

Yun Ha-bin is another man who didn't follow through with his words. He told Ha-jeong that he wanted to get to know her in episode 6, but they needed a deeper conversation to make a confident decision. The cast left them to talk privately in the inferno to help. However, he didn't use that time. The actor said he wanted to go to paradise to "bare my heart to you in a comfortable setting." That turned out to be false. Ha-bin and Ha-jeong later went to paradise, and he didn't talk as much as expected. "I just feel like talking is unnecessary," he told her after their meal.

The 'Single's Inferno 3' Women Kept Apologizing For Their Righteous Anger

It's one thing to see these men say one thing and then do another. But once confronted, they often shifted the blame onto the women for the mixed signals. Gwan-hee and Min-woo claimed the women weren't clear instead of addressing their conflicting messages. This understandably would make the women angry or upset.

Ha-jeong told off Gwan-hee for rudely talking about the three women in front of everyone. He didn't apologize, but she later apologized to him because she still wanted to make things work. He then weirdly said his interest was gone because she apologized instead of acting like nothing had happened. The emotional maturity seemed too much for him.

On the final day, Gwan-hee was still pushing the women's buttons. He told Cho Min-ji he questioned her feelings for him when she made herself clear and cried over him multiple times. The athlete then told Hye-seon that Min-ji was the clear one who didn't "mince words" with him. Hye-seon saw exactly where he was going and told him that he wasn't sure of his feelings, so he picked Min-ji. He cowardly walked it back and denied what he was doing. Hye-seon then apologized to him for rightfully getting mad. Gwan-hee said all three of the women had gotten angry with him at one point, so it might have been his fault. But there is no real acknowledgment of what he did, and he only apologized to Min-ji in the final ceremony.

The final selection ceremony where everyone picked the person they wanted to leave the inferno with rang hollow because of the men's actions. Min-woo left with one woman after telling another yesterday that he was picking her. Gwan-hee did the same when, hours ago, he tried to play two women against each other for the last time. Season 3 was the season of unsure men and the ladies tirelessly having to prove themselves to them. When it seemed like they finally had enough, then it ended with them apologizing. This made the season the most dramatic, but there was hardly any romance. Hopefully, the reality show will strike a balance in the future and the finale will feel a lot more celebratory as a viewer.

