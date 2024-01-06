The Big Picture Cho Min-ji fails to get Lee Gwan-hee's attention on Single's Inferno, leading her to cry.

Gwan-hee's behavior shocks the panel and Min-ji, causing her to cry even more.

Min-ji's tears may not soften Gwan-hee, as he tests the women and seems to have a preference for Hye-seon.

It's not easy being the new girl in the inferno. Sure, you get attention for being the new face on Single's Inferno, but you also need to scramble to make up for lost time. Scrambling to get to know singles is harder once you realize some of them aren't interested in getting to know someone new. Netflix's reality show ends with everyone making their final selection of who they want to leave the hot island with for good.

Cho Min-ji is a 26-year-old student who wants to be a news anchor one day. She connected with Lee Jin-seok in paradise and said he was fun to be around. But then Lee Gwan-hee and Min-ji started talking. He picked her for paradise, and it seemed like that changed everything for her. However, the basketball player is known for playing games and this time it led to Min-ji crying.

Cho Min-ji Fails at Getting Lee Gwan-hee's Attention in 'Single's Inferno 3'

The season is almost done, and the cast is going on their last trip to paradise. These dates will probably make or break everyone's decision for final selections. Episode 9 showed the women competing in a chicken fight. The top three competitors will pick their partner for paradise in the order that they placed. Choi Hye-seon placed first, Yun Ha-jeong second, and Min-ji third. All of them are interested in Gwan-hee and Min-ji cried after her loss.

Min-ji and Gwan-hee talked and flirted before paradise. She told him that she didn't like that he was wearing green like Hye-seon that day. Gwan-hee claimed he was preparing to go to paradise with her. Min-ji said she didn't want to go to paradise with another man. However, Park Min-kyu and Jin-seok were her other options. Gwan-hee said Jin-seok was a better choice because he would tell him his feelings for her. In the end, Gwan-hee kept his green shirt on and Hye-seon picked him. Min-ji picked Min-kyu for paradise.

The Panel Was Shocked by Gwan-hee's Behavior in 'Single's Inferno 3'

They all left the inferno in the same helicopter. Gwan-hee sat between Hye-seon and Min-ji. Min-ji pulled at his sleeve to get his attention, but he refused to look at her. It became so noticeable that Min-kyu saw it. She continued and Gwan-hee pulled his arm away. Min-kyu then nudged Min-ji and she began to cry. Yun Ha-bin who was sitting in front of them, even turned around. Min-kyu offered his shirt to Min-ji to use to wipe away her tears. On the other hand, Gwan-hee told Hye-seon they'll be ending this together and it was pretty bad. She seemed not to notice the whole situation.

The panel was shocked by the moment. Min-kyu and Min-ji later talked about it in paradise. He said Gwan-hee literally gave her the cold shoulder. She explained that Gwan-hee's offer to clean her pants that morning made her fall for him. But she didn't want to get on the helicopter again. Min-ji said she wanted to look cute to the athlete. Min-kyu offered to help her by telling Gwan-hee how she felt about him the next day.

Will Min-ji's tears make Gwan-hee soften to her? He likes to test the ladies. Gwan-hee asked Hye-seon in the hot tub if he picked Min-ji in the finale if she have coffee with him after the show. She said she would block him. The teaser for the finale shows Gwan-hee telling the men that Min-ji is closer to his type, but he'll marry Hye-seon. Another clip shows Hye-seon telling him, "Then just pick Min-ji. I don't want to be with someone who's so unsure of his own feelings." Gwan-hee later cries at night in the inferno. Could Gwan-hee's player ways backfire on him? We'll have to wait and see. But it looks like Min-ji has no plans to change her mind about the basketball player.

New episodes of Single's Inferno 3 will be released on Netflix every Tuesday.