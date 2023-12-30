The Big Picture Episode 7 of Single's Inferno 3 ends with a teaser for the final paradise dates, hinting at potential love triangle drama.

Gwan-hee, Min-ji, and other cast members are shown going on second dates and making their final choices.

The upcoming episodes will determine each man's decision for the finale, with the possibility of unexpected changes of heart.

Time is running out for the cast of Single's Inferno 3 to go to paradise and make their final selection. All season they have been getting to know each other and then picking someone for paradise dates. The Netflix show has multiple love triangles, and it's getting down the wire. The series ends with everyone making their final pick of who they want to leave the inferno with, but it's always a question if the other person feels the same way.

Episode 7 showed the men racing for a chance to go to paradise. The first three runners will make their picks in the order that they are placed in the race. The cliffhanger showed Lee Gwan-hee will pick a date for paradise first, followed by Park Min-kyu then Son Won-ik. We get a glimpse of the future dates, and it looks like there will be drama with the singles caught in a love triangle.

Episode 7 ended with a teaser for episodes 8 and 9, which will be available on January 2. It looks like Gwan-hee will have a second date with Choi Hye-seon in paradise because there is a clip of them eating dinner at a restaurant. "I think I'm the most comfortable when I'm with you," she tells him. "Things do feel different now," he replies. "It's all up to you now, oppa," Hye-seon says.

Cho Min-ji also makes it to paradise. "Wouldn't you keep seeing me if I asked?" she asks someone in a hotel room. "I can help you to see things clearly." We see a woman massaging a man's hand across a table. We then see Min-ji packing her stuff into a bag in the bedroom.

There is a clip of Gwan-hee lounging in a bathtub with flower petals covering him. A woman splashes him with water. "Paradise didn't mean much to me then," he tells someone in a different clip. "It feels different today. I feel something special." It looks like Yun Hae-jeong also makes it to paradise because there is a scene of her in a hotel room. "I have the hardest time reading your mind," she tells someone. Gwan-hee asks someone if she wants to sleep with him and laughs. If he's being sincere, then this would be a big step, since he refused to sleep in the same room with women in the past. But knowing the basketball player, he could be joking. The teaser makes it seem like he is with Hae-jeong for this date, and she gets into bed.

Lastly, the teaser shows Min-ji talking to Lee Jin-seok back at the inferno. "I am a charming woman, right?" she asks him. "You are definitely charming," he replies. Jin-seok also talks to An Min-young who says she misses him. This could mean he went to paradise once again. Min-young notices he won't look at her, and he tells her she should feel a sense of urgency. Maybe he's giving her a warning that she should try to make connections with the other men.

The last love triangle is between Choi Min-woo, Kim Gyu-ri, and Yu Si-eun. He became closer to Gyu-ri, who seemed totally focused on him. Si-eun had struggled to find time to talk to him. However, she does talk to him in future episodes. Min-woo says he changed his mind about talking to another woman, and he's close to making his final decision. This is probably not good news for Si-eun. The next paradise dates could solidify every man's choice for the finale. But that could also mean they'll have an unexpected change of heart.

The first seven episodes of Singles Inferno 3 are available on Netflix. New episodes are released every Tuesday.

