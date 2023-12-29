The Big Picture Dex reveals he likes bad girls and believes he can change them.

The panelists discuss their dating preferences and whether they prefer bad boys or sincere partners.

Dex is charmed by newcomer Cho Min-ji but claims he hasn't fallen for her yet.

Dex or Kim Jin-young has appeared on multiple reality shows and has a popular YouTube channel. His fame grew by appearing on season 2 of Single's Inferno. He entered the show later in the season and became one of the most desired men in the cast. The Netflix show has singles living in a hot inferno, but they can only match with a partner for a paradise date at a hotel. The season ended with Jin-young having a connection with Lee Nadine.

Dex is back as a panelist for Single's Inferno 3, and he is commenting on the interactions between the new cast members. But, of course, fans are still curious about his own love life. He and the other panelists answered questions about their dating preferences and what they would do if they were on the show. Dex revealed whether he likes bad girls.

Dex Thinks He Can Soften Any "Bad Girl"

Image via Netflix

Hanhae, Lee Da-hee, Hong Jin-kyung, Kyuhyun, and Dex answered "Would you rather questions" for a video on YouTube. One is if they prefer the "irresistible" bad boy or bad girl type, or someone sincere. "It's a hard one," Dex said. The panelists messed with Jin-kyung and tried to predict her answer. She admitted that she'd want someone sincere on her hard days, but also like a bad boy. Kyuhyun said Dex is probably into the bad girl type.

"I'd go for the irresistible bad girl and turn her into someone sincere and kind," he answered. "I'd get her to fall for me." Jin-kyung joked that she liked Dex, and he called her smooth. Da-hee said she wanted a bad boy who was only nice to her and Dex agreed. "You're kind of like me," he added. "But I think everyone wants the kindness."

Dex went for the smart girl last season with Nadine. She was a pre-med student at Harvard. There is also a bad boy in season 3 with Lee Gwan-hee. "I'm confident that I'll be able to get the girls to make the first move," Gwan-hee said in the first episode. "As for my charms, it's Lee Gwan-hee, Lee Gwan-hee, and Lee Gwan-hee. That about sums it up." The basketball player said his only goal is for the new season to be better than season 2. Dex didn't seem happy with this comment. It's unsurprising that Gwan-hee became popular with the ladies and pushed for them to compete for his affection.

Dex and the other panelists seemed charmed by the new arrival Cho Min-ji in episode 5. He covered his blushing face with his cards after her introduction. Jin-kyung said she thought Dex liked her. "She felt like an amalgamation of the five women we have right now," the YouTuber told the panelists. He claimed he didn't fall for her. Min-ji has a connection with Lee Jin-seok, who describes her as a nice girl. Dex has been open about his opinions while watching the new season. We'll see if his tune changes on any of the women by the end of the season.

The first seven episodes of Singles Inferno 3 are available on Netflix. New episodes are released every Tuesday.

