The hit South Korean reality show Singles' Inferno is back for the second season on Netflix. As established in the first season, the contestants must find a match to escape the island and spend a night in Paradise — a luxurious, lavish hotel called Paradise City—complete with an abundance of food and drinks as well as special access to the hotel's enormous pool and indoor amusement park. The contestants must deploy their natural charms as they are forbidden to disclose their age and occupation to one another in Hell. They would be able to share those details with their partners in Paradise.

RELATED: Where To Find The Cast of Korean Dating Show 'Single's Inferno' On Instagram

In season one, the contestants turned out to be successful figures or self-made entrepreneurs, ranging from popular influencers to business owners. This time around, the show, which has amassed over twenty million hours of viewing time as of January 20, brings new faces to its beautiful yet remote island they dubbed "Hell." While undoubtedly, the contestants would be similar regarding their social status; the question remains, are they a good match for the other?

12 Kim Se-jun

Se-jun was a late addition to the show. He arrived halfway through the show with Min-su to spice things up. At that time, the dynamics between the people on the island had been quite established. Se-jun was a man of few words, especially in a group setting. Most of the time, he seemed uninterested in interacting or even being on the show. At one point, the show caught him comfortably napping before a matching event.

RELATED: The Best Reality Shows on Netflix Right Now

He could be a considerate person, which he showed to his match when visiting Paradise. However, he was made to pick someone to accompany him because he was a newcomer. If he showed his charm more, it would help others be intrigued.

11 Shin Dong-woo

If Dong-woo popped up on dating apps, we would probably swipe right. He had the looks and the broad shoulders, but on the show, he seemed too insistent and unable to make up his mind. On the first matching session, everyone thought he would be going with a person he had spent the most time with up until that moment, but he went with another woman, who eventually turned him down.

Profession-wise, he has a promising career in a popular and in-demand field. That helps his dateability, but he probably should learn to respect the people he interacted with.

10 Kim Jin-young

Jin-young is incredible with physical activities and quite funny in his own way. He is also this season's ladies' man: he barely spent a night on the island because everyone's just asking him to go to Paradise (and because he wins games easily).

RELATED: From '90 Day Fiancé' to 'The Bachelor': 10 Reality Dating Shows Ranked: Which One Has the Highest Success Rate?

Nevertheless, that makes him a bit of a player too. He does not set boundaries with the other women even though he knows he likes this one woman. This diminishes his charms, and the woman who likes him back becomes conflicted and confused by his actions.

9 Lim Min-su

Min-su arrived together with Se-jun. She needed to move quick to get herself out of the island. She was given special treatment to chat with all the guys before choosing one. Unfortunately, she set her eyes on one man who only wanted friendship with her.

Because she focused on this one man, she did not get to unleash her full allure on the show. The other guys and the audience never saw her full potential.

8 Park Se-jeong

From the first time she entered the island, Se-jeong established herself as a frontrunner in the cast. She's friendly and blends well with the rest of the cast. The show even made the season two teaser from her brief moment sunbathing on the island.

RELATED: The Best Korean Dramas on Netflix Right Now

But shockingly, Se-jeong ended up being the only cast that never went to Paradise. She set her eyes on one man, but Se-jeong always let her cast members get ahead of her. She might come across as too friendly that all the guys never see her as more than a friend.

7 Jo Yoong-jae

Yoong-jae is fun to watch when he's with a woman he likes. He radiates tenderness and attention when he is together with her. However, his personality becomes quite cold when with others. He seemed fun when he was with his fellow male contestants, though.

It is probably because of his profession, but he could be very inconsiderate and direct. Case in point, it is when he turned down a woman who had expressed her interest for him.

6 Lee So-e

So-e shares the same cute girl-next-door vibes as Ji-yeong from Season 1. She is kind to everyone and upbeat in a group setting. Her warmth was on full display when Se-jun arrived halfway through the show, and she immediately showed him the ropes.

RELATED: 10 Best Reality Competition Shows Returning In 2023

While it is unfortunate that she has feelings for a man who is not interested in her, she is brave to confront him and tell him her feelings. She wasted no tears as she opted to go to Paradise with a friend than spend a night with a man who turned her down.

5 Shin Seul-ki

Seul-ki was the belle of the island, so to speak. Her charms come from her calm and rather shy demeanor. She has no shortage of suitors, but that does not make her choose carelessly. Instead, she was open to making sure that her feelings are right.

She managed to filter out the guys that liked her by seeing through them and disregarding their sweet talks. Her choice at the show's end managed to bring tears to the celebrity commentators in the studio.

4 Kim Han-bin

Han-bin is one of the many casualties of relationship-building on the show. He has the looks of an actor, and his profession turned out to be a blessing for life on the island. Han-bin was cordial with everyone. He became good friends with everyone, thanks to his day job skills.

RELATED: The 10 Best Reality Show Like 'Love Is Blind'

Han-bin's only flaw is that he was also in amicable terms with the guys that he let one of his tentmates get an expressway to the girl he liked. While he managed to spend a night in Paradise with that girl, he did not show further effort to win her.

3 Lee Nadine

Nadine might be the most unique contestant this season. She mixed Korean with English in her usual conversation, which could make her intimidating to some guys but also forced others to elevate to her level. She is also a woman of many interests, ranging from sports to automotive.

Audiences might feel that this show is something out of the ordinary for a person like Nadine, but she really made an effort to go out of her comfort zone and be more direct about her feelings. It's very refreshing to see.

2 Choi Jong-woo

Jong-woo set his eyes on one woman from day one and never flinched. He gave that woman space and attention when other suitors who claimed to like her never did. Audiences can clearly see his strong will during the games he had to win to spend a night with her.

RELATED: 8 Best Seasons of 'The Bachelor,' Ranked

A one-woman man in this type of reality show can come across as demanding or annoying, but it was never the case with Jong-woo. His warmth and thoughtfulness bring raw emotion to this show.

1 Choi So-eun

So-eun is on another level in this show. She went through this show as if she had the best time of her life, with no burden to find potential love. She seemed to be a chill and easygoing person. This makes her very approachable for her fellow female contestants to confide in and also for her potential suitors.

So-eun was an absolute joy to be around that she and her match practically spent the whole night chatting with each other in Paradise.

KEEP READING: 10 Shows Like 'Love Island' To Quench Your Summer Romance Thirst