Netflix is turning up the heat on another batch of sexy singles. Season 2 of the hit Korean reality dating series Single's Inferno is bringing the unique premise back to try its luck again with an all-new group of islanders hoping to escape to a couples' paradise. The new season promises to be "hotter and sexier" with more drama as the survivors look to partner up. As of now, there's no release date, but there is a new clip giving a brief glimpse at the island and teasing the fun in the sun.

Single's Inferno stood out from the rest of the reality dating crowd thanks to its deserted island setting. Five men and five women are "trapped" on said island and forced to fend for themselves, scavenging for food and gathering water in order to survive. There is only one escape from this "Hell Island": shack up with someone. Any contestants that manage to hit it off with one another and decide to become a couple are taken off the island and given luxury treatment in "Paradise," which includes the finest food and accommodations to kick off the beginning of their new romance. Anyone who fails has to continue fending for themselves on the island. All the while, hosts are giving input as things get hot and heavy on the island.

In terms of streaming numbers, Netflix found a real winner in Single's Inferno. Season 1 of the steamy reality series scored a spot in the streamer's Top 10 Non-English TV list for three consecutive weeks, topping out at number four earlier this year. The new clip from the upcoming season looks to continue what made the first season so great with attractive singles enjoying the sun and competing on an island that looks to be about half sand.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Where to Find the Cast of Korean Dating Show 'Single's Inferno' on Instagram

Season 2 of Single's Inferno will see the return of much of the same creative staff. Creators Kim Jae-won and Kim Na-hyun are back on board for the second season with Ji Hyun-sook and Lee Jeong-hwa directing. Jae-won is known for his work on a number of Korean reality shows including the second series of the popular backpacking series Traveler which also airs on JTBC. Single's Inferno is a collaboration between Netflix and JTBC with the Shijak company also helping produce. Kim Su-a also serves as producer.

There's no indication of when Season 2 of Single's Inferno will air on Netflix yet, but the entirety of the first season is available to stream if you want to catch up on this fun twist on reality dating shows.

Watch the teaser trailer down below:

New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Arrives Tomorrow

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ryan O'Rourke (278 Articles Published) Ryan O'Rourke is a gaming news writer for Collider and lifelong gamer. A diehard Cubs fan, he contributes to a FanSided blog on the side and can be found glued to a baseball game or his Switch during his spare time. More From Ryan O'Rourke