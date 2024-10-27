Throughout various live-action Spider-Man movies, the titular web-slinger has battled a number of foes, including the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina). But there's one set of foes that he's never faced: the Sinister Six. True to their name, the Sinister Six is a collection of six of Spider-Man's most menacing foes who often join forces to try and kill the wall-crawler once and for all. While attempts have been made to bring them to the silver screen, the Sinister Six remain out of cinematic reach. With Sony once again attempting to make its wide, wide collection of Spider-Man-adjacent characters into a film franchise — most notanbly the Venom trilogy, which concludes with Venom: The Last Dance — the Sinister Six could very well be a part of those plans. But what's kept them from appearing in previous Spider-Man titles, or their own feature film?

The Sinister Six Has a Long History of Trying To Kill Spider-Man in the Comics

The Sinister Six first assembled in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 by Spider-Man co-creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Doctor Octopus assembled the Sandman, the Vulture, Mysterio, Electro and Kraven the Hunter to finally get their revenge on Spider-Man. As part of the plan, Octopus kidnapped Peter Parker's Aunt May and Betty Brant, J. Jonah Jameson's secretary who Peter was dating at the time. In typical Spidey fashion, the timing couldn't have been worse, as Peter mysteriously lost his spider-abilities, making him vulnerable to the Six's attacks. In time, he regained his powers and defeated the Six in rapid succession.

Despite their first defeat, the Sinister Six have returned to try and kill Spider-Man, though the roster has always changed. In the "Return of the Sinister Six" storyline by David Michelinie and Erik Larsen, Dr. Octopus once again gathered the Six (with Hobgoblin replacing Kraven), this time having plans for world domination, though he was foiled by Spidey and the Sandman, who had turned from a life of crime. Sandman would form another Sinister Six to get his revenge on Octopus, but that went south due to the presence of Venom on the team. Other versions include the "Sinister Twelve" formed by the Green Goblin, and the "Sinister Syndicate," which is formed from his lesser known foes like Speed Demon and Hydro-Man.

Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Movies Hinted at a Sinister Six Film

Sony had plans for the Sinister Six to eventually show up in live action during The Amazing Spider-Man films, and the villains would have appeared in their own standalone film before serving as the main threat of The Amazing Spider-Man 3. The ending of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 even sets up their appearance, as most of the Six's gear, including the Vulture's wings and Dr. Octopus' tentacles, are in a vault at Oscorp. In 2014, Drew Goddard was tapped to write and direct the Sinister Six film, with producer Avi Arad revealing that the movie would be "a tale of redemption":

"And everybody's looking for redemption; they're unforgiven. Would you see one of the Sinister Six starting to feel like that? Yes. And people love it, by the way. They love when a villain finds his way back because we're all very forgiving."

Fans would never get to see this tale of redemption, as the Sinister Six movie was shelved following Sony and Marvel Studios' landmark deal to incorporate Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Goddard was eyed to potentially direct the reboot before Jon Watts and Tom Holland boarded the project, resulting in Spider-Man: Homecoming. This wasn't the end, however, of Sony's plans to get the Sinister Six on screen.

'Morbius' Hinted at a Team-Up With Michael Keaton's Vulture

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

Despite its deal with Marvel, Sony has been chugging along with its own Spider-Man inspired movies, which have delivered varying degrees of success. One of those movies, Morbius, all but hinted at the possibility of a Sinister Six movie. In the end credits, Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) is swept from his own universe during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. After being released, he tracks down Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) and proposes forming a team. Director Daniel Espinosa has also hinted that there was one other supervillain he'd add to this version of the Six if he got the chance. "I think Norman Osborn would be very interesting," he said to Variety. Amy Pascal also described her desire to bring Drew Goddard's Sinister Six script to life, telling Vanity Fair: “I’m just waiting for Drew to be ready to direct it. I would do anything with Drew Goddard. I’m just waiting for him to tell me he wants to."

However, there's one lingering question: Will the Sinister Six fight Spider-Man? Apart from a baby Peter Parker showing up at the very end of Madame Web, there's been no indication that a Spider-Man exists in the same world as Morbius or the Venom movies. There was always the possibility that Tom Hardy's Venom posing a threat for the Six given that he's arguably the closest thing to a hero this movie universe has, though the events of Venom: The Last Dance call that into question. Perhaps the upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie will give us a more concrete connection to Spider-Man and inch us closer to a Sinister Six movie.

