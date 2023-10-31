The Big Picture Sinister takes inspiration from the popular horror film The Ring, sharing similarities in aesthetic and storytelling choices.

Both films feature characters discovering disturbing footage that brings them into a terrifying horror nightmare and leads to grim circumstances.

While The Ring captures a minimalist ghost story, Sinister amplifies the premise and aesthetic, resulting in a more violent, disturbing, and haunting film.

Sinister is one of the best horror movies of the 2010s, and is perhaps one of the scariest to come out of that decade. The Ethan Hawke-led horror movie shares a lot of similarities with the 2002 horror movie The Ring, making hard to imagine that the former could even exist without the other. Ten years before Bughuul (Nick King) began haunting families and spooking people with disturbing Super 8 films, Samara Morgan (Daveigh Chase) was crank-calling people with the common threat of giving folks seven days to live. The shared aesthetic and storytelling choices between these two make for a surefire slam dunk of a grim, disturbing, and eerie horror double feature. In fact, Sinister's writer, C. Robert Cargill, was inspired (and terrified) after seeing the Naomi Watts horror movie.

'The Ring' Gave 'Sinister' Screenwriter C. Robert Cargill a Nightmare

Although The Ring is actually a remake of the original Japanese film, Ringu, it is the catalyst for what made its franchise explode in popularity. Sinister wasn't just pulling from some random, obscure horror film, but rather, it was taking from one of the most popular horror movies of the previous decade. Straight out of the gate, you can see that both films share an overcast, gloomy look to them, ushering in a real feeling of doom. Their presentation is just the beginning of their similarities, though. Both films follow people who discover disturbing footage that isn't meant to be seen by anyone. Of course, Rachel Keller (Watts) of The Ring and Ellison Oswalt (Hawke) of Sinister watch the respective haunted films that they have discovered, which only ends up damning them to a terrifying, near two-hour horror nightmare.

We follow both characters as they jump through major hoops to rid themselves of their individual curses, but listen, these are horror movies, so things can't wrap up too nicely. Both horror movies end under about as grim of circumstances as you can imagine — Sinister even more so. The Ring blew the premise of a viral curse via media into the mainstream, only for Sinister to take this and run. Literally! In an interview with Complex, Cargill explains the impact that The Ring had on him. After seeing the movie, he went home and had a nap, only to have a nightmare in which he entered an attic filled with Super-8 film reels. The reels in question contained footage of an entire family being hanged. "That haunted me for awhile, and I figured, there's a story there. I thought, 'If I find the right story, that could be a pretty cool movie.' And I think we may have made one [with Sinister]."

The Ring wasn't just a flash in the pan, either. It very closely captured the minimalist, dour ghost story of its source material, brought this visual and narrative language over to the States, and upped the budget by a good bit, allowing it to go all out with locations and horror set pieces. Where Ringu acts as one of the first analog horror movies, The Ring brings an epic feeling to the tale of a cursed VHS tape. Everything is still presented with loads of grain, rainy locals, and a deep sense of hopelessness, but all with Verbinski's massive blockbuster-filmmaking scale and intuition. While the recency of Sinister might lead it to be more prevalent in the modern consciousness, The Ring has a more interesting and creepy curse behind it. If you're looking for straight atmosphere and chills, then head for this 2002 film (better yet, go for Ringu!).

'Sinister' Makes 'The Ring's Premise Even More Disturbing

Image via Lionsgate Films

Sinister, on the other hand, takes everything that we've found in The Ring and amplifies it tenfold. Scott Derrickson's movie is more violent, disturbing, haunting, and depressing than Verbinski's ever ends up being. After watching the Super 8 films that Oswalt discovers, you'd be stretching if you said that the tape in The Ring was more unsettling. Beyond its central cursed footage, like The Ring, the world of Sinister never seems to stop raining, no one in the Oswalt family is in a good mood, and it feels as though the film's supernatural evil could be lurking around every corner. This all culminates in one of the most upsetting endings that you'll find in a horror movie.

The Ring might not end happily for the Kellers, but that's nothing compared to the final moments of this movie. Derrickson said it himself in that same Complex interview, stating, "If a horror movie is really good and you give it the uptick ending and the protagonist wins and everything's fine, it loses its staying power." You might prefer The Ring, but you can't deny that Sinister takes that movie's basic idea and style, then gives it a far darker makeover. If you're looking for the ultimate horror movies that follow cursed, sad folks, then look no further than The Ring and its even angrier step-child, Sinister. The former has all the chills that you need, whereas Sinister will leave you shocked for days. No matter which one you prefer, you'll always have to give it up to The Ring for breaking this type of story into the mainstream.