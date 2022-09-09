Apple TV+ has announced that Better Call Saul star Michael Mando has joined the cast for the upcoming Apple Original series Sinking Spring from The Batman co-writer Peter Craig and Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ridley Scott. Mando will star opposite Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Brian Tyree Henry in the new eight-episode drama.

Based on Dennis Tafoya's 2009 novel Dope Thief, Sinking Spring follows life-long friends living in the titular Pennsylvania town who disguise themselves as DEA agents to rob a house in the countryside. Their seemingly small-time hustle becomes a life or death situation as the pair unravel the biggest hidden narcotics system on the entire Eastern seaboard. Mando will play Manny Cespedes, who is described as a "good-hearted" friend to Ray, played by Henry, who met each other during their time in the Youth Authority. In addition to starring in the series, Henry is also an executive producer.

Mando is coming off of his role as Ignacio "Nacho" Varga, a central character across the six seasons of AMC's Breaking Bad prequel series, Better Call Saul, a performance that recently saw him receiving HCA, Saturn and Gold Derby nominations for Best Supporting Actor for the final season. He also received two SAG Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series as part of Better Call Saul in 2019 and 2021. His other roles include being Mac "The Scorpion" Gargan in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Vic in Orphan Black, and Vaas Montenegro in the Far Cry video game series, most recently reprising the role in 2021's Far Cry 6.

The new Apple Original series is from Apple Studios and will be produced by Scott Free Productions. Sinking Spring, which was ordered to series back in August, is the first time that Craig is part of the development of a television series and will see him serve as the series' writer as well as an executive producer across all eight episodes. He will also direct one episode. Scott will serve as a director on the series and joins Craig and Henry as executive producers, with the acclaimed director producing via his Scott Free Productions alongside David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, and Clayton Krueger. Original novel author Tafoya will serve as consulting producer on the project.

Sinking Spring does not yet have a release date or release window, though it will be premiering on Apple TV+. Check out the trailer for the sixth and final season of Mando's previous starring role as Nacho Varga in Better Call Saul down below.