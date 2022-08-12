Apple TV+ has just announced that it has ordered Sinking Spring to series. The new show comes fromTop Gun: Maverick writer Peter Craig along with the Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning director Ridley Scott. The series will star Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Brian Tyree Henry. No premiere date has yet been set for the series, which was just announced today.

Sinking Spring will tell the story of two lifelong best friends from Philadelphia who pose as DEA agents in order to rob a country house. But when they attempt the scheme, the small-scale grift will quickly become a matter of life and death. The two friends will soon unravel and reveal one of the biggest narcotics corridors on the East Coast. The series is based on a book called Dope Thief by Dennis Tafoya.

The series is the first venture into television for Peter Craig, who serves as writer and executive producer for the series across all eight episodes. Craig will also direct one episode for the series. Ridley Scott is executive producing for Scott Free Productions along with David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, and Clayton Krueger. Henry also executive produces for the series, and Tafoya will serve as consulting producer.

The series marks an expansion of Apple’s partnership with Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions. The production company has a first-look deal for television projects made at Apple TV+. The project is also the second project for Henry and Apple. The news follows a recent announcement of the upcoming Apple Original Film Causeway, which is set to premiere in theaters and on the Apple TV+ app later this year. Henry is also starring in the fourth and final season of Donald Glover's series Atlanta. Henry also stars in Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt. Bullet Train is currently in theaters.

Peter Craig is a novelist, screenwriter, and the son of acting legend Sally Field. He has worked on The Hunger Games saga, 2010's The Town, as well as 2022's smash, hit film The Batman, which starred Robert Pattinson as the billionaire playboy vigilante Bruce Wayne.

With the project only recently announced, further details and other casting announcements are still upcoming. It might be a while before we get to see this project completed. Until then, however, you can pick up Dennis Tafoya's Dope Thief and check out the trailer for Bullet Train below: