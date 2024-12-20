Not many Hollywood actors and directors have the same dedication to their partnership as Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler. While Jordan has appeared in plenty of films that Coogler wasn’t involved with, the director has never helmed anything that Jordan didn’t at least have a small part in. The next collaboration on their agenda is Sinners, the horror thriller that’s due in theaters on March 7, 2025. ScreenRant has a new behind-the-scenes look at the film, showing Jordan and Coogler collaborating on a shot in waist-deep water with several other members of the cast and crew behind them. In addition to Jordan playing two roles in the film, which was on display in the first trailer, Sinners will also star Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Lola Kirke, and Li Jun Li.

Coogler made his directorial debut in 2013 on Fruitvale Station, the true crime thriller telling the story of Oscar Grant that saw Michael B. Jordan in the leading role with Octavia Spencer and Kevin Durand in the supporting cast. Two years later, Coogler and Jordan reunited on Creed, the boxing flick set in the Rocky universe that saw Sylvester Stallone mentor a young Adonis played by, you guessed it, Jordan. A few years later, Coogler made his foray into Marvel by directing Black Panther, the $1.3 billion smash hit in which Jordan assumed the role of the feature villain, Killmonger, opposite Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa. Coogler then directed the Black Panther sequel in 2022, Wakanda Forever, which Jordan returned for as Killmonger and spoke to Shuri in the ancestral plane.

What Else Is Coming Up for Michael B. Jordan?

Image via ScreenRant

After starring as John Kelly in Without Remorse in 2021, Michael B. Jordan will work with John Wick director Chad Stahelski on Rainbow Six, another Tom Clancy project that also stars Maurice P. Kerry. Jordan has also been tapped to star alongside Will Smith in I Am Legend 2, the dystopian sci-fi sequel currently in pre-production from original writer Akiva Goldsman and original director Francis Lawrence. Jordan will also reprise his role as Adonis Creed in Creed VI, which he is once again expected to direct after making his directorial debut in the last Creed film. He will even be seen in the upcoming Thomas Crown Affair project, but additional casting is ongoing.

Sinners premieres exclusively in theaters on March 7, 2025.

Your changes have been saved Sinners Two brothers return to their hometown in the Jim Crow-era South seeking a fresh start, only to find that an even greater evil, including the Ku Klux Klan, has taken root. Michael B. Jordan stars as twins in this vampire thriller directed by Ryan Coogler, blending supernatural horror with historical tension. Release Date March 7, 2025 Director Ryan Coogler Cast Michael B. Jordan , Jack O'Connell Delroy Lindo , Jayme Lawson , Omar Benson Miller , Wunmi Mosaku Hailee Steinfeld , Li Jun Li , Lola Kirke Writers Ryan Coogler

