Hollywood is known for its talent and how talented individuals work together to create unforgettable experiences. Throughout history, we've come to love incredible director-actor duos such as Quentin Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson, John Hutson and Humphrey Bogart, and Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. Now, we're seeing a new duo taking over Hollywood. Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan reunite once more to deliver an exciting new film. After taking us into the gritty boxing rings of Philly and the majestic throne room of Wakanda, the duo tackles the mysterious world of vampires.

After tackling hard-hitting dramas, sports, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sinners is Coogler’s first take on the horror genre and sees Jordan take on dual roles as twin brothers. What exactly is the film about? When will it hit theaters? Who stars alongside Jordan? We have all the answers down below.

5 When Is ‘Sinners’ Coming Out?

Image via Warner Bros.

Sinners is slated to hit theaters on March 7, 2025. As of now, it doesn’t seem like the film will have much competition, with only an untitled Disney film being released that same weekend.

4 What Is ‘Sinners’ About?

Photo via Warner Bros. Pictures

The tagline on the poster showcases that not everything is as it seems, saying: “Dance with the Devil.” There is little information about Sinners; however, we know that the plot will center around vampires. The footage that we have seen suggests that the film is a period piece that focuses on the legends of the South. In the trailer, Jordan's character says: “Of all the things that I’ve seen, I ain’t ever seen no demons, no ghosts, no magic — ’til now.” Jordan will also be playing the role of twin brothers in the film.

The official synopsis of Sinners reads:

From Ryan Coogler—director of “Black Panther” and “Creed”—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: “Sinners.” Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.” Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, “Sinners” stars Jordan (the “Black Panther” and “Creed” franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (“Bumblebee,” “True Grit”), Jack O’Connell (“Ferrari”), Wunmi Mosaku (“Passenger”), Jayme Lawson (“The Woman King”), Omar Benson Miller (“True Lies”) and Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”).

3 Does ‘Sinners’ Have a Trailer?

“I’ve seen men die in ways I didn’t even know was possible.” We received our first look at Sinners on September 24, 2024, with a two-minute-long trailer. In this trailer, Coogler sets the stage for the mystery of what’s haunting this southern town. As the two brothers return to their hometown, they quickly find out that there's a dark presence looming over them. Their only option is to fight back, but are they prepared for what's coming? It's notable that this trailer does not explicitly show the vampires that we know are in the film, instead opting to set the atmosphere and tone we can expect from Sinners. There's plenty more to the film than the trailer is leading on, and we can't wait to see more information as it comes. For now, we do have the film's tagline:

“Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

2 Who Stars in ‘Sinners’?

Close

Of course, Michael B. Jordan plays not one but two characters in Sinners. We know that the Creed star is playing two brothers; however, very little is known about his characters at this point in time. Joining Jordan is an incredibly talented supporting cast, including Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Dickinson), Wunmi Mosaku (Loki, Lovecraft Country), Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall), Jack O’Connell (Unbroken), Jayme Lawson (The Batman, Till), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies), Li Jun Li (Babylon), and Lola Kirke (Gone Girl). Like Jordan, no information is currently known about the supporting cast's roles in the film. However, stay tuned to Collider as we await more details.

1 Who Is Making ‘Sinners’?

It's no surprise that Sinners is directed and produced by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Creed). However, no film is created by just one person. Sev Ohanian (Creed III) and Zinzi Coogler (Judas and the Black Messiah), both of whom are mainstays of a Coogler production, also produce. Will Greenfield (Euphoria) and Rebecca Cho are executive producers alongside Academy Award-winner Ludwig Göransson. The composer won the Best Original Score Oscar for his last collaboration with Coogler on Black Panther and most recently won his second Oscar for his work on Christopher Nolan's juggernaut, Oppenheimer. It's also worth noting that Göransson is also scoring Sinners.

Director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter all reunite with Coogler after their incredible work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Warner Bros. Pictures is handling the film's distribution after winning a pricey bidding war between them, Sony Pictures, and Universal Studios. Notably, Sinners is the only 2025 film shot entirely with IMAX cameras.