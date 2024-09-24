Ryan Coogler’s upcoming project has been kept mostly under wraps, but fans finally know the film's title thanks to the release of its first poster, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures. His new film, entitled Sinners, stars his frequent collaborator, Michael B. Jordan. The two creatives have had a long-standing professional relationship for the past decade. First gaining widespread acclaim for the harrowing true story, Fruitvale Station, Jordan and Coogler joined forces for Creed and Black Panther. Each subsequent film has showcased another facet of Jordan’s acting ability and Sinners has the potential to do the same. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film boasts a stacked cast list. Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Connell, and Lola Kirke have all been cast in significant roles.

Jordan, of course, is upfront and center in the promotional material for Sinners. The poster bucks against recent trends in graphic design and instead opts for a more subtle and mysterious visual. A red-orange sun hovers at the center of the poster, advertising Jordan in the leading role. Beneath is a depiction of two men, both with Jordan’s face. However, these men could not be more different. On the left is a grinning version of Jordan, cast in a red light with a hat dipped over his eyes. The right features Jordan with a somber expression, with a blue filter over the image. The duality of these two images gives a hint to the content of the upcoming supernatural film.

What is ‘Sinners’ About?

Photo via Warner Bros. Pictures

The tagline on the poster hints that this is no ordinary tale. Under the image of the dual Jordans is the simple phrase: “Dance with the Devil.” There is limited information about the 2025 IMAX film, but fans do know that Sinners will revolve around vampires. Insiders at The Hollywood Reporter indicate that the supernatural movie is a period piece. Set in the high-tension era of Jim Crow America, the film focuses on the legends of the South. Jordan will also be playing the roles of twin brothers in the film.

While that is the extent of the information available about Sinners, it only adds to the mystique of the film. So often, everything is given away about highly anticipated films that when fans go into the theater, there’s nothing else to experience. The high-profile actors and lack of intel may be a huge draw when viewers go into the theaters. Fans can see Sinners when it is released on the big screen on March 7, 2025.