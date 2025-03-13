Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have been working together for more than 10 years now, and their latest collaboration, Sinners, is due in theaters in just over one month. According to FilmRatings.com, Sinners has officially been given an R-rating, the first time Coogler has directed an R-rated movie since Fruitvale Station (2013), the first film he ever directed in his career. After directing Fruitvale Station, which also stars Jordan alongside Kevin Durand, Coogler then helmed Creed, the Rocky spin-off movie, before stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe to helm the Chadwick Boseman-led Black Panther and its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Now, more than 10 years removed from his debut, Coogler is returning to his roots and delivering what may well be his most violent film yet.

Michael B. Jordan isn’t the only star Coogler tapped to star in Sinners. Hailee Steinfeld, a comic book movie and TV show veteran famous for her work as Gwen Stacy in the Spider-Verse movies and for playing Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, will also star as a vampire in Sinners. Coogler also recruited Wunmi Mosaku for a role in his new supernatural horror thriller, and Mosaku most recently starred as B-15 in both seasons of Loki before also reprising the role in Deadpool & Wolverine. Delroy Lindo, who was previously attached to star opposite Mahershala Ali in Marvel’s Blade movie but was one of the many names to depart the turmoiled project, will also star in Sinners. Lola Kirke, Jack O’Connell, Li Jun Li, and Omar Benson Miller will also star in Sinners, which Coogler also wrote in addition to directing.

