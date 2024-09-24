The first look at the latest project in a long line of team-ups between Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan is finally here. Warner Bros. has officially dropped the first trailer for Sinners, the supernatural horror thriller which will see Jordan in a star-studded ensemble alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, and Wunmi Mosaku. The first trailer sees Coogler show off his horror chops, with Jordan also playing two different characters. The film is also confirmed to be a period piece set in the 1930s, and it was filmed earlier this year in New Orleans. Specific plot details are still unclear, but other cast members for Sinners include Delroy Lindo, Omar Benson Miller, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, and Lola Kirke, and the film has been set for an IMAX release on March 7, 2025.

In addition to directing, Coogler also wrote the script for Sinners. The Oscar-nominated director is fresh off his work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel which managed to be a colossal hit despite the loss of Chadwick Boseman, and also introduced the famous mutant, Namor, to the MCU. Wakanda Forever was Coogler's follow-up to Black Panther, the 2018 superhero sensation that came just a few months before Avengers: Infinity War and grossed more than #1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. Coogler has also been confirmed to be working on Eyes of Wakanda, an upcoming animated series in the works at Marvel which will tell the story of Wakandan warriors throughout history who have traveled around the world to reclaim their country's stolen artifacts.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan Are Inseparable

Ryan Coogler made his feature debut in 2014 with Fruitvale Station, the true crime biopic starring Michael B. Jordan as Oscar Grant, and the two have continued their work together for the last 10 years. Coogler has yet to direct a film that does not feature Jordan in a leading role, as he followed Fruitvale Station with Creed, the 2015 legacy sequel that sees Jordan take on the role of Adonis Creed. They also worked together on both Black Panther movies, and Coogler even served as a producer on Creed 2, which was helmed by Steven Caple Jr., and Creed 3, which saw Jordan make his directorial debut.Sinners arrives in theaters on March 7, 2025.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Coogler and Jordan's work together in Black Panther, now streaming on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+