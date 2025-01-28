If there’s one movie monster that’s outlasted almost every other, it’s vampires. While the Gillman has only appeared a few times on the silver screen, and the Wolf Man is languishing in poor box office performance hell, vampires continue to pop up one after the other, in varying forms and to varying degrees of success. Ryan Coogler is the latest to tackle them with his new film, Sinners, which just dropped its first full-length trailer featuring Michael B. Jordan as two twins trying to survive against an onslaught of the undead.

The trailer — which, unfortunately, seems to spoil not one, but two major plot points — focuses primarily on the community being invaded by the vampires, which includes not just Jordan playing twins, but also Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Miles Caton, and Li Jun Li, among others. The supernatural is deeply ingrained into the fabric of the community, and according to Coogler, Sinners isn’t just a vampire film, it’s a supernatural film that just so happens to feature vampires.

“It's genre fluid,” he said during a press conference for the trailer launch, also citing influences like The Faculty and the Twilight Zone episode “The Last Rites of Jeff Myrtlebank” alongside vampire projects like Salem’s Lot. “There are vampires in the film, but it's really about a lot more than just that. It's one of many elements. And I'm… I think we're going to surprise people with it.”

Coogler & Co. Did Plenty of Research for ‘Sinners’

As part of the press conference, we were also shown a small piece out of the film that reveals that Coogler’s vampires play by the traditional rules, straight out of the lore that members of the community have grown up with. Coogler says that they did plenty of research into hoodoo culture to make sure that they weren’t simply chucking supernatural elements into an early 20th century setting simply because it looks cool, joking that “the consultants list on this… it was a mile long.”

But while the film plays in the realm of the supernatural, its Deep South setting is as real as Coogler could possibly make it. “We wanted the world to be extremely tactile,” he says, crediting his team, including production designer Hannah Beachler and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth Carter, with helping bring that vision to life:

You know, it's my first film back on celluloid since Fruitvale [Station]. I'm a big fan of the medium. So I was always excited to be back working there. And it made a lot of sense for the time period, you know, to bring it back to that kind of analog capture. And working with Warner Brothers, they allowed us to shoot the film on large format. So it's the first film ever done like this, but, you know, it alternates between Super Panavision, which is, you know, a 2.76:1 aspect ratio. We also filmed quite a few scenes with 1.43:1 IMAX film… It feels old and fresh at the same time. And like I said, man, this format is capturing some of our finest craftspeople in [cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw] and in Hannah and in Ruth, so it's been phenomenal to see their work shine.

He also admits that Sinners is an incredibly personal film for him, being set in Mississippi, where many of his family members were raised, which ultimately had a massive impact on him, as both a person and a filmmaker:

Each time I make something…it’s been the most personal thing that I made up to date. And this one's no different. My maternal grandfather is from Mississippi, and my uncle James, who passed away while I was finishing up Creed. And it was a place that I had never been. My maternal grandfather passed before I was born. We grew up in a house that he built in Oakland after he had moved to California, [but] I was fortunate enough to have a really, really close relationship with my Uncle James. He would listen to blues music all the time. He would only talk about Mississippi when he was listening to that music. He had a profound effect on my life. And I got a chance to kind of dig into my own, you know, my own ancestral history with this film. And it's been extremely rewarding.

Sinners hits theaters on April 18. Check out the new trailer above.