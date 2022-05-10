The Amish have long been seen to live an idyllic, peaceful life away from the pressures of technology, social media, and the rest of the everyday life we all know, but a new documentary from Peacock looks to expose the sinister underbelly of those communities. Sins of the Amish shines a light on some of the misogyny and violent crimes percolating in Amish culture, and the trailer gives us a tease of how bad victims have it. The two-part documentary releases on Peacock on May 24.

The trailer opens up on a hard-hitting, stark note, saying that the odds of an Amish woman being raped by a man in her community is one out of six. It sets the stage for the high level of violent crimes occurring against women in these "peaceful" communities. Amish communities typically give deference to the church which, in turn, limits women to only doing whatever their husbands say. Women also rarely see justice in these communities. Informing the police is considered a grave sin and perpetrators rarely, if ever, receive the necessary punishment. It's a community stuck in a different time, untouched by #MeToo and the push to call out inappropriate behavior. It's described in the trailer as "a predator's paradise" where abuse gets the green light and even pedophilia receives little reprimand.

Sins of the Amish will offer first-hand accounts of victims from within the Amish community who have decided to take a stand against the widespread crimes and control of the Amish. In coming out about their experiences, they risk everything within these communities all for the chance to create a safer environment and to see predators brought to justice. It's never easy though, as the Amish and Mennonite communities will throw everything they have behind the perpetrators in order to defend their way of life.

Heading the documentary is directing duo and showrunners Daniel Sivan and Mor Loushy, who previously collaborated on the historical documentaries Censored Voices and The Oslo Diaries. The pair will also executive produce alongside Steve Michaels, Jodi Flynn, James Macnab, and Andi Walker Ochoa. The Content Group, which is part of Asylum Entertainment Group, produced the documentary.

Here's the official synopsis for the documentary:

A documentary in two parts, SINS OF THE AMISH offers first-hand accounts from a group of courageous women seeking justice for the violent crimes experienced while living as members of the Amish and Mennonite communities. Behind the public guise of an idyllic lifestyle lies a sinister world of abuse and mind control where a woman’s life is made to center around the needs of men – at any cost.

Sins of the Amish premieres on Peacock on May 24. Check out the trailer below to learn about the violence perpetrated by the Amish.

