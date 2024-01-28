The Big Picture Marathon Man is a political thriller that explores the rebirth of Nazi ideology in American politics.

Laurence Olivier's villainous performance elevates the film and challenges audience expectations.

Despite battling cancer, Olivier delivers one of his best performances, sparking a resurgence in his career.

The 1970s were an incomparable decade within cinematic history that produced countless classics that are still heralded to this day. While it ended with the emergence of blockbuster films like Jaws and Star Wars, many of the best films of the decade were political thrillers that responded to the fraught state of American politics. John Schlesinger's 1976 thriller Marathon Man ranks as one of the very best of this genre; the film presents a terrifying depiction of resurrected fascist conspiracy groups determined to rise in prominence. Marathon Man is as scary and effective as it is thanks to the incredible villainous performance by the great Laurence Olivier. While the performance would eventually earn him an Academy Award nomination, Olivier fought through a battle with cancer while filming one of the most iconic roles of his career.

Marathon Man After the shocking murder of his older brother, a New York history student finds himself inexplicably hounded by shadowy government agents on the trail of a Nazi war criminal who is trying to retrieve smuggled diamonds. Release Date October 8, 1976 Director John Schlesinger Cast Dustin Hoffman , Laurence Olivier , Roy Scheider , William Devane , Marthe Keller , Fritz Weaver Runtime 125 minutes Main Genre Thriller

Why Laurence Olivier Was a Perfect Villain in ‘Marathon Man'

Marathon Man follows the history doctoral student Babe Levy (Dustin Hoffman), who has taken up the same line of studies that preoccupied his father several decades prior. Levy’s father died by suicide after being investigated by the federal government, and his brother “Doc” (Roy Scheider) has secrets of his own; Doc secretly works for a secret government agency that monitors potential threats to national security. After Doc is killed, Levy and his girlfriend Elsa Opel (Marthe Keller) take up the investigation into the criminal mastermind, Dr. Christian Szell (Olivier). Marathon Man embodies anxieties about the rebirth of the Nazi party in a terrifying exploration of latent conspiracies. As with the best conspiracy thrillers, Marathon Man suggests that the greatest evils may be hiding in plain sight.While Hoffman’s performance ranks as one of his best, Olivier’s malevolent performance helped elevate Marathon Man into a critically acclaimed project. On its surface, the notion of a university student becoming involved in the recovery of mysterious diamonds recovered from World War II seemed more pulpy than prestigious. Although elements of the story are heightened for the sake of dramatic intensity, Olivier brought an aura of realism that ensured that the film would be taken seriously. It becomes clear that, despite his advancing age, Szell has not let go of the animosities that drove him to join the Nazi party in the first place. His nuanced depiction of a man motivated by greed and hatred helps to make Levy’s plight more exciting.

While the sharp writing by screenwriter William Goldman ensured that any great actor could play the role of Szell, having Olivier play the main antagonist was a brilliant piece of subversive casting. While he had played his fair share of anti-heroes, seeing such an icon of Old Hollywood step into the role of a complete monster challenged the audience’s expectations of Olivier’s capabilities. Olivier’s career had been built upon his work in William Shakespeare adaptations, so seeing him in a modern-set neo-noir was a drastic change of pace. While stage and cinematic acting require different skill sets, the dramatic realism that earmarked Olivier’s stage performances made his villainous turn in Marathon Man more terrifying.

Olivier Was Diagnosed With Cancer Before ‘Marathon Man'

Image via Paramount Pictures

While giving such an intense performance in Marathon Man came with its own mental strain, Olivier was waging a personal battle during the film’s production. Olivier had first been treated for prostate cancer in 1967 when he was working on a stage production of Chekhov's Three Sisters. Despite the expectation that his symptoms could resurface, Olivier continued to give prominent performances on both the screen and stage up until the mid-1970s. Although his performance in the 1972 mystery film Sleuth, co-starring Michael Caine, earned them both Academy Award nominations for Best Actor, Olivier was forced to retreat from leading roles as his health began to deteriorate.

While he had stepped down from his leadership position of the National Theater, Olivier agreed to join the cast of Marathon Man to provide for his family. While he had taken on many brief roles and cameo parts to secure his family’s finances, Schlesinger offered Olivier his most substantial role in several years. He was undergoing treatment during the film’s production and had to take painkillers in between instances of filming to preserve his health. While the painkillers severely affected his memory, making it difficult to remember lines, Olivier weathered the challenges and gave one of his best performances.

Marathon Man sparked a resurgence within Olivier’s career that indicated that he was still one of the greatest actors of all time, despite the challenges that shooting new films presented to him. Although Shakespearean roles had defined his early career, Olivier proved he still had modern sensibilities with his brilliant performance in The Boys from Brazil, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Although it would be the last of his major leading roles, Olivier introduced himself to a younger audience of filmgoers with his memorable performance as Zeus in the Greek epic Clash of the Titans.

‘Marathon Man’ Is Unique Among Political Thrillers

Close

While many of the best 1970s political thrillers were thematically linked to the Watergate scandal, Marathon Man examined the lasting ramifications of World War II conflict upon the present state of American politics. Levy is a unique protagonist, as he purposefully distances himself from political ideologies, yet finds himself fighting for his nation as he attempts to honor his brother. While Marathon Man is first and foremost a piece of blockbuster entertainment, its warning about the ever present threat of fascism served as a timely reminder of the recent conflict.

Marathon Man solidified further that Schlesinger was among the most underrated directors in cinematic history, as he understood how to shoehorn complex ideas into genre films. While Schlesinger won the Academy Award for Best Director for his work on Midnight Cowboy, Marathon Man went on as one of the biggest hits of the year. Although mainstream American films would grow less ambitious in the late 1970s, as Hollywood became intent on chasing the blockbuster success of Jaws and Star Wars, Marathon Man represents a time when commercial hits could be artistically satisfying as well.

Marathon Man is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video