English cinematographer Sir Roger Deakins has received many accolades for his craft in his lifetime, and he is slated to receive another in February. The BAFTA and ASC Awards nominee will receive a Career Achievement Award from the American Cinematheque, as a part of their Tribute to the Crafts, which will take place at the Aero Theater in Santa Monica.

Deakins is a renowned cinematographer every filmmaker wants to work with, with two Oscars to his name, one for Blade Runner 2049 in 2017 and the second in 2019 for 1917. With hit movies like Blade Runner 2049, Fargo, Shawshank Redemption, Skyfall, and 1917 to his name, it's no wonder he continues to win awards and receive honors for his craft. But before he was known as the renowned cinematographer he is today, Deakins had his downs. He was denied admission into National Film and Television School in England with notes that his photography was not ‘filmic’ enough for the school. Not backing down, he reapplied and was later granted admission in 1972. His first well-received film was Another Time, Another Place which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Deakins' work was mostly recently highlighted in Sam Mendes' Empire of Light.

In addition to honoring Deakins with the prestigious award, the American Cinematheque will also host a special double feature retrospective, which will be curated by the Director of Programming and Creative, Grant Moninger, who promised to honor the cinematographer with two of his works, Fargo and The Man Who Wasn’t There. Deakins will also be available to sign copies of his first photo book The Byways. The photo book which was published by Damiani showcases portraits and landscapes photographed by Deakins.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Tom Cruise to Receive David O. Selznick Achievement Award at Producers Guild Awards

Also being honored at the event, taking place on February 9, are a number of films from this year's awards season, including Women Talking, which will be honored for casting, Nope for cinematography, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for costume design, Everything Everywhere All at Once for editing, Top Gun: Maverick for sound, and the international hit RRR for choreography, among others. Documentary films being honored include Fire of Love, Good Night Oppy, and Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues.