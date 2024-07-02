This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

One day after Netflix's upcoming dark comedy series added its first three cast members, the ensemble grows even further. A new report from Variety revealed that Kevin Bacon and Glenn Howerton have boarded Sirens, which comes from Maid creator Molly Smith Metzler and will be adapted from her play Elemeno Pea. The show was first confirmed to be in development back in February as casting was underway, and after just a few months, Sirens now has one of the most impressive group of performers on board to bring this unique story to life. The series takes place over a weekend at a beach estate, and follows a woman who thinks her sister and boss are in a relationship and tries to get in the middle of it, but quickly realizes after getting involved she's in for more than she bargained for.

Previously confirmed to star in Sirens were Milly Alcock, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon and recently appeared in a Season 2 flashback, as well as Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy. Moore is an Oscar-winning actor for her performance in Still Alice in 2014, and was previously nominated for four Academy Awards for her roles in Boogie Nights, The End of the Affair, The Hours, and Far from Heaven. Fahy is best known for her role in the HBO drama series The White Lotus where she was nominated for an Emmy Award for her performance, and has also starred in The Bold Type, The Lost Valentine, and Miss Sloane.