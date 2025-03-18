This summer, Netflix is going to lure you into the deep with their new miniseries, Sirens; and now we know when they'll do it. Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock collide in the first look at the new series from the creator of the acclaimed Maid. The five-episode black comedy miniseries will premiere on Netflix on May 22, 2025.

The first images give us our first looks at Moore as billionaire socialite Michaela Kell, seen here in the rustic setting of her lavish beach estate and doing a little recreational falconry. Alcock (House of the Dragon) plays her assistant Simone DeWitt, who's quickly becoming entranced with Kell's life of luxury, and can be seen in the images inspecting the rest of her staff with a lint roller. Fahy (The White Lotus) plays Devon DeWitt, Simone's sister, who thinks that the relationship between Simone and Michaela is becoming creepy and cult-like, and is staging an intervention. However, she hasn't quite reckoned with what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. The images also showcase Kevin Bacon as Kell's husband, Peter, and Felix Solis (The Rookie) as staff member Jose. The series is set over the course of one summer weekend, and is billed as "an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class." All five episodes will drop on May 22.