It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel helped change the conversation around film criticism, thanks to Siskel and Ebert at the Movies. For roughly 20 years, the duo became the de facto sounding board for films that were released in theaters - long before Rotten Tomatoes existed, or people had social media as a way to express their opinion about movies. But Siskel and Ebert had a way of breaking down what they loved (or didn't love) about a movie; in a way, they were breaking down film criticism for their audience. All good things must come to an end though, and 25 years ago, Siskel and Ebert at the Movies' final episode would mark the end of an era of television.

Siskel and Ebert Ended ‘At the Movies’ the Same Way They Began It

Siskel and Ebert's final showcovered five movies:At First Sight, Another Day in Paradise, The Hi-Lo Country, Playing by Heart, andThe Theory of Flight. During their breakdowns of the selected films, the duo did what they did best.They gave their honest opinions, even if it led to them disagreeing. Nowhere is this more clear than withThe Theory of Flight; Siskel wound up giving thePaul Greenglass-helmed drama a thumbs up, while Ebert gave it a thumbs down. It was hardly the first time the two shared a differing opinion - when they first startedAt the Movies, they'd bicker all the time!

While Siskel and Ebert's debates were the stuff of legend, they often led to production slowing down. There was also a definitive lack of energy in the early episodes, leading The New York Times' A.O. Scott to say that "if you look at the early tapes from the PBS era, you cannot believe that this has any future.” It wasn't until At the Movies moved to ABC that Siskel and Ebert found their groove, and their last episode together wouldn't be any different.

‘Siskel and Ebert at the Movies’ Taught Viewers How To Think About Film

What also madeSiskel and Ebert at the Movies a must-watch program is thatSiskel and Ebert put plenty of thought into their reviews. It wasn't just "thumbs up/thumbs down"; they laid out what worked for them in a film and what didn't and gave reason for their picks. Even if they disagreed, their arguments felt well constructed rather than turning into a screaming match. They also weren't afraid togo against the grain with their picks- both Siskel and Ebert gave a thumbs down toBlade Runner, which is now considered a sci-fi classic, and a thumbs up toSpeed 2: Cruise Control, which is considered to beone of the worst sequelsever released.

But even if Siskel and Ebert delivered an unpopular opinion, it was theirs. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Dave Letterman, talk turned to Siskel giving Hercules a negative review - and the fact that Buena Vista Television, which produced Siskel and Ebert at the Movies, was a division of Disney. "We just tell the truth," Ebert responded. "We've been doing it for a long time, that's what we do." Another important element is that Siskel and Ebert only gave their personal opinions - they never told audience members to go to a movie. This level of honesty helped build a bridge between critic and audience, and it's a bond that's fairly rare nowadays.

There’s a Tragic Reason Why Siskel and Ebert Never Reunited on Television

Unbeknownst to the At the Movies audience or even Ebert, Siskel had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. He kept it to himself, announcing that he would take a leave of absence to recuperate. Sadly, Gene Siskel passed away, and the show wasn't the same - even with Ebert bringing in other critics. Ebert would also reveal that he had nothing but respect for his co-host, saying in a memorial episode dedicated to Siskel: "People always asked if we really hated each other. And one thing I know for sure is that we didn't."

There won't be another show like Siskel and Ebert at the Movies. It took a certain alchemy, including its hosts and its timing, to pull off. With the rise of social media, streaming, and YouTube, it feels like anyone can be a critic. But there aren't critics like Roger Ebert or Gene Siskel.

Siskel and Ebert at the Movies is currently not available to stream, rent or buy in the U.S.