Way back in 2015, we reported that a Sister Act remake was in the works. But ever since Whoopi Goldberg showed interest in reprising the role of Deloris Wilson, Disney decided it should be a sequel and would be a prime addition to their Disney+ streaming service. Now Deadline is reporting that the studio has brought on Tim Federle to direct with Madhuri Shekar writing the script. Goldberg, in addition to starring, will produce alongside Tyler Perry.

For those who haven’t seen the original Sister Act, it’s good! Deloris is a lounge singer who witnesses a murder and has to go into witness protection by hiding in a convent where she uses her musical ability to help the other nuns come together as a choir. It’s the kind of sweet, simple premise that could power a studio to a hit, but these days is relegated to streaming because it doesn’t cost over $100 million to make this movie.

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

RELATED: ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+

That being said, it could still be an utter delight, especially since they’ve got Goldberg back on board. There are no plot details at this time, but Federle is already a Disney favorite having created and executive produced the hit High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Deadline adds that another factor for why he was chosen was because the Disney execs like his cut of the upcoming Disney+ feature Better Nate Than Ever starring Lisa Kudrow. His credits also include co-writing the animated bull movie Ferdinand.

As for Shekar, she recently wrote the Amazon/Blumhouse horror feature Evil Eye as well as the upcoming series adaptation of The Three Body Problem for Netflix. Her play, A Nice Indian Boy, is also being adapted into a film.

While this is all well and good, I’m curious to see if they’re able to bring back other cast members from the original Sister Act movies to join Goldberg and make some more beautiful music together.

KEEP READING: The Best Movies on Disney+ Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Ladies and Gentlemen, Daniel Craig Finally Knows About His 'SNL' Weekend Meme "That's lovely."

Read Next