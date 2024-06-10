The Big Picture Tim Federle will direct the long-awaited Sister Act 3, from a script by Madhuri Shekar. Tanya Trotter has confirmed the script is complete.

Whoopi Goldberg is expected to return for Sister Act 3.

Sister Act is a beloved musical comedy about a lounge singer in witness protection at a convent.

A lot has been said when it came to pre-production updates for Sister Act 3: Kicking the Habit. It was reported back in 2020 that a third installment would be produced for Disney+, to be directed by Tim Federle, with Madhuri Shekar penning the script. It has now been confirmed that the script is finished, and it's only a matter of time before it enters production.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sister Act 2 actress, Tanya Trotter confirmed that the script is complete. However, the actress has yet to confirm if she will be involved in the next installment, but she did claim that she would say yes if asked citing her deep respect for Whoopi Goldberg, who is also the film's lead star, as motivation to work with the legendary actress again. Trotter said:

"Well, I can't say [whether or not I'm a part of it], but I do know that the script is done...Anything that Whoopi Goldberg is a part of — 'cause she's a legend, she's an icon, she's my mentor, hero — yes, I would say yes."

Goldberg has confirmed that Sister Act 3 is still happening, despite its slow development updates. The actress shared that she would read the script once it finished back in 2022, and stated back in May 2024 that was still being written. While we do not know who will be involved in the upcoming musical comedy, Goldberg has her sights on Jenifer Lewis, who starred in the first Sister Act film. As of writing, the plot of the film remains a mystery.

What Is 'Sister Act' About?

Sister Act is a musical comedy that was released in 1992, followed by a sequel in 1993. Goldberg plays Deloris Wilson-Van Cartier, who was sent to witness protection in a struggling convent and is given a new identity as Sister Mary Clarence to hide from her mob boss boyfriend. During her time there, she is able to revitalize the church, despite the disapproval of the head nun (Maggie Smith). The sequel had Deloris returning to her nun persona to help teach music in a catholic school facing closure. And just like her first time in the convent, she was able to make these students enthusiastic about music.

Sister Act 3 has yet to announce its scheduled release date. Until then, you can re-watch Sister Act and Sister Act 2 on Disney Plus. Stay tuned for more updates.

Sister Act (1992) sister act Release Date March 29, 1992 Director Emile Ardolino Cast Whoopi Goldberg , Kathy Najimy Maggie Smith , Wendy Makkena Runtime 1 hr 40 min Main Genre Comedy Writers Karen McCullah Lutz Expand

