Hail holy queen enthroned above, the Sister Act threequel is finally gaining traction after being stuck in development limbo for years. During a recent interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff about her role in the upcoming historical drama Till multihyphenate actress Whoopi Goldberg offered fans a promising update on Sister Act 3. Goldberg recently said on an episode of The View that she still wants to do the film, and that she'd like to do it with her original co-star, Black-ish's Jennifer Lewis.

When Collider spoke to Goldberg, Nemiroff took the opportunity to ask the actress about the upcoming Disney+ movie. While Goldberg couldn't reveal much she did say that she's “waiting for the script at the end of the month.” Writer, director, and actor, Tyler Perry has penned that script, having recently also commented on Sister Act 3's slow start, telling The View audiences that they're "just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction to get it going." So if Goldberg's update is any indication, it seems like things are finally going that way after all!

Goldberg starred in the original Sister Act, which hit theaters in 1992, as well as the sequel Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, a year later. A third film was announced for Disney+'s growing content slate back in 2020, but until recently there's been little news about the threequel since that initial announcement. The first film saw Goldberg as Las Vegas Lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier who, after witnessing her mob boss boyfriend (Harvey Keitel) murdering someone, is sent to witness protection in a convent that has seen better days. As Deloris struggles to fit in at the convent, clashing against the Mother Superior (Maggie Smith), she finds her niche in revamping the church's tired choir. Despite Mother Superior's protests against Deloris' more modern taste, her work with the choir revitalizes the entire church and surrounding neighborhood, garnering national attention — which doesn't exactly align with the witness protection program.

RELATED: Getting Back in the Habit: 'Sister Act's Enduring Legacy 30 Years Later

Goldberg and Smith, along with Kathy Najimi and Wendy Makkena reprised their roles for the sequel which saw the nuns inviting Deloris back to teach music at a local catholic school and help the underprivileged youth find themselves. The sequel also featured appearances from hip hop icon Lauryn Hill and recent Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph.

With Goldberg only now getting the script, it'll likely be a while before we see any casting news or a release date for Sister Act 3. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates, and be sure to check out Nemiroff's full interview with Goldberg, and her conversation with Till director Chinonye Chukwu, when they're up. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for the original Sister Act down below. The first two films are available to stream on Disney+.