Almost a decade ago, in 2015, it was announced that a Sister Act remake was in the works. However, fast-forward five years to 2020, and with Whoopi Goldberg showing interest in reprising her role as Deloris Wilson, Disney opted for a sequel, Sister Act 3, as a direct to streaming movie for Disney+ in December 2020. In the years that have followed, the presumed sequel has been stuck in production limbo without gaining much needed traction. Despite its slow pace, however, Goldberg says Sister Act 3 is still in the works!

It is the latest installment of the film franchise that many have waited decades for, and while speaking to People recently, the EGOT winner offered a status update on the film. “It’s still on the way! It’s percolating,” she said. “They have not said, ‘We’re over you and this movie,'” she added, presumably referring to studio top brass. “We’re still in the process of writing the script.” As previously noted, Goldberg's openness to returning as Deloris Wilson was enough for Disney to alter its previous plans, highlighting how central she is to the franchise. When asked if she was involved in the handling of the script, she replied, “Yes and no.” Then adding, “It’s hard to do everything, and I like to think that I can, but I’ve come to the understanding that I can’t do as much stuff simultaneously, as I’d like to.”

While there seems to be a real appetite for another Sister Act film, the coming sequel has never really got going. Speaking with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff while promoting the historical drama, Till, The View co-host at the time, suggested that there was a script available, saying she's “waiting for the script at the end of the month.” Writer, director, and actor, Tyler Perry had penned the script, and during an appearance on The View said they're "just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction to get it going." Since Sister Act 3 was announced, Goldberg has called on other past members to reprise their roles, telling original co-star, Jennifer Lewis in 2022, “You know we’re still going to do that movie.” Adding, “And I’d do everything I can to work with her because she’s fun.”

What is 'Sister Act' About?

The original Sister Act film was released in 1992 and was directed by Emile Ardolino and written by Paul Rudnick. The comedy stars Goldberg as lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier, who must go on the run and into witness protection after witnessing a murder committed by her gangster lover, Vince LaRocca (Harvey Keitel). Placed somewhere no one would think to look, and taking the name of Sister Mary Clarence, the singer has to navigate her relationship with the Reverend Mother (Maggie Smith) while she helps revitalize the choir at St Katherine's. It starred Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, and the late Mary Wickes. The first sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit was released in 1993 with Goldberg reprising her role.

Sister Act and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit are both currently streaming on Disney +.