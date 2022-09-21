Whoopi Goldberg recently revealed that she’d like to work on the Sister Act 3 movie, which was announced back in 2020. Furthermore, she’d like to do it alongside fellow actress Jenifer Lewis, who also appeared in the original Sister Act film.

Speaking on ABC talk show The View, co-host Goldberg divulged her desire to be part of the third installment of Sister Act during a segment with Lewis (who stars as Ruby Johnson in hit show Black-ish). “You know we’re still going to do that movie,” Goldberg said on the show. “And I’d do everything I can to work with her because she’s fun.” Previously, the pair worked alongside each other in the original Sister Act 1992 film, with Goldberg starring as protagonist Deloris Van Cartier and Lewis playing Deloris’ fellow Las Vegas lounge singer, Michelle. The pair also worked together on four other films, including reprising their roles in the second 1993 film, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. When introducing Lewis to the show, Whoopi described her co-star as “incomparable.”

In response to Goldberg’s comments, Lewis was enthusiastic to get on board with the Disney+ sequel, with the actress exclaiming she was “so ready” to return. Lewis explained on the show that she had a positive experience whilst filming the first movie, specifically mentioning how it was her who taught Whoopi how to sing on the set. “They were going to use my voice and I told Whoopi, ‘Look, you just get in this mirror with the two of us, and you just get a hairbrush and pretend that we’re fifteen years old singing Gladys Knight and the Pips,’” Lewis said, adding that “Whoopi did it, she sang her little booty off.” Prior to this, Lewis also revealed her previous admiration of Whoopi’s brilliance when the pair first met, recalling that she thought “my career is over,” when she watched her one-woman show in New York.

Sister Act 3 was announced back in December 2020 as a direct to strreaming movie for Disney+. Since the 2021 news when the film’s director (Tim Federle) and writer (Madhuri Shekar) were disclosed, no updates as to the movie’s progress have been revealed. This includes information on who will star in the film, as well as the plot, filming schedule, release date, and other crew members.

The Sister Act franchise began with the 1992 film directed by Emile Ardolino and written by Paul Rudnick (as Joseph Howard). It follows the story of nightclub singer, Deloris Van Cartier (Goldberg), who finds herself on the run from her mobster ex-boyfriend, Vince LaRocca (Harvey Keitel) after discovering his illegal activities. Placed in hiding as a nun, Deloris, or rather, Sister Mary Clarence, is soon put in charge of reviving the St Katherine’s choir by the Reverend Mother (Maggie Smith). In the 1993 sequel directed by Bill Duke, Deloris finds herself returning to the habit to teach reluctant students music lessons at the St. Francis Academy in San Francisco.

Sister Act and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit are both currently streaming on Disney +.