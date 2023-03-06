The first trailer for the upcoming sisterhood film Sister & Sister has been released ahead of its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the SXSW Film Festival, taking place from March 10 to March 19 in Austin, Texas. This year's SXSW will also see Sydney Sweeney's dark comedy Americana premiere, along with a Yellowjackets pop-up, "Camp Yellowjackets".

Sister & Sister is described as an intimate and tender tale about sisterhood, desires, jealousy, and youth, on a journey toward emancipation. The film follows sisters, 17-year-old Marina and 14-year-old Luna, played by newcomers Ariana Chaves Gavilán and Cala Rossel Campos, as they travel from Costa Rica to Panama during their summer vacation to look for their absent father. In the process, the pair will deal with conflicts arising between them, desires, new friendships, lovers, new experiences, and the discovery of hanging out with friends.

The trailer begins with the arrival of the sisters in Panama on a search for their father, it also teases the lacking relationship the sisters have with their father with Luna asking Marina what she would call their father when they eventually meet him. Although the new trailer doesn’t reveal much, it focuses majorly on revealing the friendships and relationships created during the sisters’ summer in Panama. It introduces Marina and Luna, showing their sisterly bond while also revealing glimpses of how the sisters meet their new friends and create new connections. The trailer also sts the atmosphere of a tender exploration of growing up.

Image via Pluto Film

RELATED: 'Joy Ride' Takes Stephanie Hsu to SXSW for Second Year in a Row

'Sister & Sister' Is Kattia G. Zúñiga's Feature Directorial Debut

Sister & Sister is the debut feature of Panamanian-Costa Rican writer-director Kattia G. Zúñiga who wrote, directed, and produced the film. Zúñiga previously produced and starred in Alejo Crisóstomo’s Nina and Laura. The Panamanian-Costa Rican writer also wrote and directed the short films It’s Cecilia and Things That Don’t Break. Sister & Sister is a product of a Panamanian-Chilean co-production.

The film is lensed by Crisóstomo and edited by Andrea Chignoli. The movie is also co-produced by Isabella Gálvez and Said Isaac, alongside Crisóstomo and Zúñiga. Berlin-based sales company Pluto Film Distribution Network acquired the worldwide sales rights to distribute Sister & Sister. Joining newcomers Gavilán and Campos on the cast roster are Gabriela Man, Fernando Bonilla, Joshua De León, Lía Jiménez, Michelle Quiñones, Angello Morales, and Mir Rodriguez.

Checkout Sister & Sister trailer below: