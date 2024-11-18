The last we heard of the British dramedy series Sister Boniface Mysteries was in July when filming for its fourth season began. At that time, a feature-length Christmas special was also announced, with a release window set for this December. With only two weeks left before the new month, BBC Studios and Britbox have finally set a date for the Christmas Special, written by Jude Tindall, the series creator, and directed by Paul Gibson, though Season 4 is still yet to have a release date.

Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special 2024: "Once Upon a Time" will air on December 17, 2024, and in it, the Great Slaughter Amateur Dramatics Society (GSADS) pantomime rehearsals get a shocking twist when a cast member dies mysteriously – stabbed in the back. Can Sister Boniface unravel the plot before death strikes again? Not to mention, the local constabulary is enlisted to swell the cast for the town’s pantomime production: Cinderella! But when Tibbles the cat presents the production with a grisly gift – a human eyeball – the crime-solving Catholic nun is on the case.

With a murderer and an eyeball to contend with in the Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special, matters get more complicated when another cast member is dispatched. Can the titular character unmask the culprit before they kill again? And most importantly, can the GSADS give the public the joyous Christmas pantomime they deserve? Fans should expect even more drama from this special as Channel Director for Drama, UKTV, Emma Ayech, previously gushed:

"Get ready for more sleuthing fun with our favorite nun—there's never a dull moment in Great Slaughter!"

'Sister Boniface Mysteries' Has a Fourth Season in Development

Created by Jude Tindall, Sister Boniface Mysteries debuted in 2022 and has clearly come a long way since then. Now in its fourth season, the cozy mystery series will see Lorna Watson return as "TV’s number one Vespa driving, crime-solving, Catholic nun" alongside Max Brown as DI Sam Gillespie, Jerry Iwu as DS Felix Livingstone and Ami Metcalf as WPC Peggy Button. Amid filming, Watson couldn’t help but express delight about the new installment, saying:

"It’s brilliant to be back with the gang for series four. I feel very lucky to be part of such a lovely show and can’t wait to get cracking, solving crime in the Cotswolds sunshine."

As for the guest appearances in Sister Boniface Mysteries Season 4, Les Dennis (Coronation Street), Katherine Kingsley (The Larkins), Martyn Ellis (Renegade Nell), Mina Anwar (The Sarah Jane Adventures), Ed Birch (The Witcher) and Daniel Laurie (Call the Midwife) are included.

Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special 2024 will be released on December 17, 2024. Meanwhile, the official trailer for its last season is available to watch above!

