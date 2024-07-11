The Big Picture Sister Boniface Mysteries Season 4 has begun filming, with Lorna Watson returning as the crime-solving nun in the Cotswolds.

The new season will feature a star-studded guest cast, including Les Dennis and Katherine Kingsley for more sleuthing fun.

A Christmas special and Pantomime drama are also in store for fans, promising more excitement and mystery in the upcoming season.

BBC Studios and Britbox have delightful news regarding the super popular comedy-drama series Sister Boniface Mysteries, which will definitely make fans' summer! Filming has begun on the fourth season of the show, which comes weeks before Season 3 is set to end. Additionally, it will return for another feature-length Christmas special this December, written by Jude Tindall, the series creator, and directed by Paul Gibson.

Sister Boniface Mysteries Season 4 will see Lorna Watson make a comeback as "TV’s number one Vespa driving, crime-solving, Catholic nun" alongside Max Brown as DI Sam Gillespie, Jerry Iwu as DS Felix Livingstone and Ami Metcalf as WPC Peggy Button. The guest cast includes Les Dennis (Coronation Street), Katherine Kingsley (The Larkins), Martyn Ellis (Renegade Nell), Mina Anwar (The Sarah Jane Adventures), Ed Birch (The Witcher) and Daniel Laurie (Call the Midwife). Made by BBC Studios Drama Productions as a co-production for BritBox International and UKTV, the mystery show features Dawn Coulson-Beckett as Script Producer, EPs Neil Irvine for BBC Studios, Stephen Nye and Robert Schildhouse for BritBox, and Claire Hookway for UKTV.

Speaking of this year’s feature-length festive special, the Great Slaughter Amateur Dramatics Society (GSADS) pantomime will return in full glory. This year, it’s Cinderella, and with the appointment of a celebrity director, the pressure is on to deliver the most extraordinary performance ever. This special, alongside the new installment, promises even more drama according to Emma Ayech, Channel Director for Drama, UKTV, who shares. "I’m delighted that Sister Boniface Mysteries is back for another series and a second Christmas special. As one of UKTV's top-performing titles, its first Christmas special was a huge hit with our audience, and series three, which returned earlier this month to Drama & UKTV Play, continues to captivate viewers. Get ready for more sleuthing fun with our favorite nun—there's never a dull moment in Great Slaughter!"

'Sister Boniface Mysteries' Season 4 Has No "Dull Moment"

Everyone is hugely thrilled about the upcoming season's development, including lead star Watson, who gushes about returning with the gang. She says: "It’s brilliant to be back with the gang for series four. I feel very lucky to be part of such a lovely show and can’t wait to get cracking, solving crime in the Cotswolds sunshine."

Irvine adds:

"I’m thrilled that TV’s favorite forensic nun is returning for a fourth series. The alchemy created by Jude, Lorna and our wonderful cast and Midlands crew continues to delight viewers worldwide. This series sees a serial killer on the loose at the Christmas Pantomime and a threat to the convent itself. I can’t wait for the audience to find out if this is the end for St Vincent’s..." Fellow showrunner Schildhouse, also the President of BritBox North America & General Manager BritBox International, further expressed anticipation to share "a new season of crimes, capers, and Sixties shenanigans with our eager audience."

Filming for Sister Boniface Mysteries is taking place around the Cotswolds, and Series 4 will air next year on BritBox International and on UKTV’s U&Drama in the UK.