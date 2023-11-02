Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Sister Death.

Directed by Paco Plaza, Netflix's Sister Death is a light prequel to the streamer's 2017 sleeper hit Veronica. The movie tells the story of the strange Sister Narcisa (played in her old age by Consuelo Trujillo and in her youth by Aria Bedmar), who originally appears in Veronica as an ominous presence dubbed "Sister Death." In the original movie, Sister Death, an elderly blind woman, is barely more than a jump scare packing some creepy advice to the titular Veronica (Sandra Escacena) after she awakens a bunch of evil spirits during a game with a Ouija board. This one brief scene, little more than a cameo, was enough to stir the imaginations of numerous fans, granting Sister Death a movie of her own. In this new production, we learn about the background of the spooky nun and her first contact with the spirit world.

The very final scene of Sister Death is a throwback to Veronica. In it, we see Sister Narcisa in her old age being invited to speak at a classroom full of teenage girls. One of these girls is Veronica herself, whose attention is drawn to a friend who immediately calls Narcisa "Sister Death" upon laying eyes on her. The reason is, of course, the nun's appearance: since she's old and blind, the girls believe her to be not only scary but also at the end of her days. Little do they know that Sister Narcisa has a life story very much befitting of her epithet — a life story that we are made privy to in Sister Death.

What Is 'Sister Death' About?

The story of Sister Death begins in 1939, in the final throes of the Spanish Civil War that would give rise to the dictatorship of Francisco Franco. In a rural village, a very young Narcisa (Ainoa Hernández) experiences visions of Saint Mary, the mother of Jesus, that render her the title of "Holy Girl of Peroblasco." 10 years later, we find Narcisa again, now as a young novice joining a convent that also serves as a school for destitute young girls. Narcisa's new home welcomes her with open arms, with the Mother Superior (Luisa Merelas) remarking that they are lucky that the Holy Girl will say her final vows among them. Little do they know, though, that Narcisa is facing a crisis of faith and has trouble even believing that what she saw as a child was indeed a manifestation of Our Lady.

New layers are added to Narcisa's doubts about her beliefs as she realizes that the convent is hiding something from her. In her room, she finds a picture of a dead nun, Sister Socorro (Almudena Amor), that seems to trigger a chair to fall to the ground whenever she looks at it. Strange, incomplete drawings of a hanged man appear on the walls, and marbles pop up out of nowhere as if inviting Sister Narcisa to play. What's more, the young nun is kept awake at night by banging sounds on her door, and whenever she manages to sleep, she's plagued by horrifying nightmares.

What Is Haunting the Convent in 'Sister Death'?

The other nuns seem completely oblivious to whatever is going on, though their behavior often indicates that there is something wrong. The girls that Narcisa teaches, however, have an explanation for the strange phenomena at the convent. According to them, the place is haunted by the spirit of a girl around their own age, a spirit that has the power to claim your life if it writes your name and whose games you should never partake in unless you have a death wish.

When Narcisa relays these stories to her superiors, though, she is told that the girls simply lack discipline, and she's even accused of making up things herself in order to regain her childhood fame. Sister Julia (Manu Valdivielso) goes as far as claiming that she's in cahoots with the devil. Things escalate until the spirit of the girl writes the name of Rosa (Sara Roch), a student for whom Narcisa has grown particularly affectionate, on the chalkboard, announcing her impending death. Terrified, Rosa is comforted by Sister Narcisa, who asks her for help in contacting the spirit. Together, they finish the drawing made by the girl in Narcisa's room, but it is not her that comes forward.

As Narcisa insists that there is no one around, Rosa tells her there is in fact the ghost of a woman standing right behind her. Said ghost tells Rosa something that terrifies her, prompting the girl to run out of the room and disappear. Confused and desperate, Narcisa enlists the help of Rosa's sister, Elvira (Olimpia Roch), to find her, but it's too late: Rosa's body is discovered hanged inside the church's confession booth. Blamed by Sister Julia for the young girl's death, Narcisa decides to leave the convent.

What Happens After Narcisa Leaves the Convent?

As Narcisa walks away from the convent, the moon covers the sun in a solar eclipse that she had taught the girls about a couple of scenes before. Though she had told her students that it is dangerous to look directly at an eclipse, Narcisa's eyes are drawn to the sky. The strange light immediately renders her blind, but it also reveals the truths that the convent has been trying to keep under wraps. On her knees, gazing at the sky, Narcisa learns what actually happened at the convent and who is the child that has been haunting its inhabitants.

Narcisa's visions show her a time during the war in which the convent was occupied by Republican, anti-Franco soldiers. Flashes of the men destroying images of saints and holding the other nuns hostage alternate themselves before her eyes until she is shown a woman being raped by one of the soldiers. Said woman is none other than Sister Socorro, who fell pregnant after being assaulted and gave birth to a baby girl inside the convent's walls — a girl that, per the other nuns' decision, would never be allowed to see the world outside the institution.

This becomes a problem when the girl (Daniela Casas) becomes ill, and Socorro insists that she be taken to a hospital. The other nuns refuse and take Socorro's daughter from her to try and heal her themselves. To bring down her fever, they put the child in a cold bath, but their force and lack of care end up making the girl hit her head on the tub. Bleeding profusely, the girl dies. Devastated by the loss of her daughter, Socorro commits suicide by hanging herself. This is why Narcisa's chair kept falling to the ground: it was Socorro kicking it so that she could finally die. As for the bangs on the door, those were Socorro's desperate attempts, while locked in her room, to get her daughter back.

What Does 'Sister Death's Final Scene Mean?

After seeing all of this, Narcisa is rescued by the sisters, who bring her inside the convent once more and tend to her burnt eyes. However, knowing the truth, she can't keep quiet anymore. After confronting the Mother Superior about what truly happened in the convent during the war, she exits her room and lets out the spirit of Sister Socorro, who has been banging on the door for almost a decade. In doing so, she also frees Socorro in the past, and the spirit takes revenge on the Mother Superior by drowning her in the tub filled with her daughter's blood in the past and forcing her to cough up blood in the present. As for Sister Julia, she is cut by images of broken saints in both eras.

Should we interpret this as time travel? Well, no, not really. The best interpretation of this scene is that, in learning the truth and letting it out, Narcisa killed the history that the sisters had invented for themselves. This is, of course, thematically speaking. The nuns are killed precisely by that which they were trying to hide, the drowning in the bathtub representing the girl's death and the broken saints standing for the convent's tragic past. Story-wise, however, Socorro's revenge should be seen as working on a spiritual level: since she's a ghost, she can only act on the past, but her actions have consequences in the present.

Much like the uncovering of history, Narcisa's crisis of faith is also an important theme throughout Sister Death. And, considering that she remains a nun up until the days of Veronica, it is pretty safe to say that she managed to get over it somehow. But what exactly does the end of Sister Death tell us about Narcisa's beliefs? Well, before we jump to Veronica's classroom, we are shown images of what Narcisa saw back when she was a young girl in Peroblasco. Or, rather, we are first shown Narcisa miraculously seeing Socorro holding her child in her arms, surrounded by a blinding light, in the convent's bathroom. Then, we cut back to Narcisa's childhood, and, with the same old-timey effect that the movie uses for 1939, we are shown once more the image of Socorro and her daughter.

Now, though we know that the convent was invaded in 1936, right at the beginning of the Spanish Civil War, we don't know for certain when Socorro and her daughter died. Still, the movie heavily implies that the image Narcisa saw in the sky was that of Socorro holding her baby, and not Mary and Jesus at all. If that is the case, then Narcisa's whole life has been devoted to uncovering the truth about them. Thus, her faith is regained not through the realization that she was indeed contacted by Our Lady, but by learning that she had purpose all along, even if said purpose was not as divine as it once seemed.

